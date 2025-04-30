A Heartfelt Tribute for Mother’s and Father’s Day: Nurturing Love and Care for Our Parents — Enjoy 10% Off with Herbalgy’s Promo Code “COOL2025”

Download high-resolution images: https://cutt.ly/Jrjx46y1

HONG KONG, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A mother’s love is the meticulous care that attends to every need, while a father’s love often manifests through silent hard work and quiet sacrifice. Parents’ unwavering devotion and unconditional love empower their children to embrace life’s challenges with courage and pursue their dreams with confidence. As Mother’s Day and Father’s Day draw near, Herbalgy presents a selection of thoughtful gifts that help support parents’ health, offering everyone a meaningful way to express heartfelt appreciation and gratitude.



A Heartfelt Tribute for Mother’s and Father’s Day: Nurturing Love and Care for Our Parents

Dedicated to Busy, Working Parents — Herbalgy Touch-Cool

In Hong Kong’s fast-paced and highly competitive environment, working parents shoulder the dual responsibilities of career and family. Many endure work-induced tension and chronic fatigue, with symptoms such as shoulder and neck stiffness, headaches, and poor sleep quality — all contributing to persistent physical and mental exhaustion.

Experimental reports from the City University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Baptist University indicate that Touch–Cool effectively restores muscle function after vigorous exercise and reduces fatigue, with an improvement rate of up to 51%. Formulated with natural menthol, its refreshing mint aroma provides an instant soothing and comfortable recovery experience. The innovative magnetic beads on the bottle and base are designed to target pain points precisely, helping to ease tension in the shoulders and neck, alleviate headaches, improve sleep, and combat fatigue. Each application offers a revitalizing pause from a busy day, helping to restore energy and vitality.

Dedicated to Labour-intensive Parents — Herbalgy Series

For years, parents who have relied on heavy physical labor and chores have quietly endured the wear and tear, muscle strain, and fatigue that come with their hard work. Specially formulated to target soreness in both upper and lower body muscles, Herbalgy Medicated Balm delivers instant and sustained relief for muscle relaxation, complemented by Herbalgy Easy Analgesic Plasters to provide effective, medication-based home care solutions.

Simply massage the pain point with the Herbalgy Medicated Balm for 1 to 3 minutes, 2 to 3 times daily, and pair with the Herbalgy Easy Analgesic Plasters for meticulous overnight care — allowing parents to wake up refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready for everyday challenges.

Dedicated to Parents Who Have Weathered Life’s Storms — Tibet Red Series

As parents age, many begin to experience lingering joint conditions and chronic pain, affecting their daily activities and diminishing their overall quality of life. Carthami Flos Pain Relieving Oil and Carthami Flos Analgesic Plaster, enriched with safflower known for promoting circulation, activating blood, and dissipating stasis, work together as deep and effective remedies for chronic pain as well as muscle and tendon stiffness. Their active ingredients quickly penetrate the skin to target long-standing joint and muscle pressure, helping to ease stiffness, promote blood flow, and deeply soothe discomfort in the lower back and legs.

This powerful duo helps parents break free from lingering aches, regain a sense of lightness, and rediscover everyday comfort.

Special Festive Offer — Sending Love and Care to Our Parents

Mother’s Day and Father’s Day offer the perfect opportunity to show love and appreciation to the parents who have always been by our side. From now until May 16, simply shop on Herbalgy official website and enjoy 10% off your entire order by entering the promo code “COOL2025” at checkout. Seize this opportunity to demonstrate your care with a gift that nurtures your parents’ health and well-being.

Availability: Products are available at the official website, Mannings, Watsons, Yue Hwa Chinese Products, HKTVmall, and major personal care stores and pharmacies in Hong Kong.

About Herbalgy

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a company that captures the essence of Hong Kong. Founded in 1999 by the esteemed Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Professor Wong Tin Chee, he has been inspired by his father, Wong To Yik, since childhood. With a deep passion for TCM and herbal medicine research, Professor Wong has inherited his father’s wisdom and expertise. He is committed to adhering to his father’s philosophy of “focusing on addressing the root cause rather than merely treating the symptoms” and the principle of “viewing pain as a crucial indicator for identifying underlying issues.”

Following the establishment of the family business, Professor Wong was encouraged by his father to create the well-known “Herbalgy” brand. This name reflects the company’s commitment to promoting healthy meridians and overall well-being. With decades of clinical experience and a love for Hong Kong’s TCM, he established a GMP-standard factory in Hong Kong to ensure the scientific production of traditional medicinal oils and plasters. He has since launched the brands “Touch-Cool,” “Herbalgy,” and “Tibet Red,” which blend the unique characteristics of Hong Kong with accessible medicinal oils, magnetic therapy, herbal remedies, and physical therapy, making them some of the most enduring and best-selling brands in the region.

These brands offer straightforward, medication-based home care solutions designed for the early prevention of chronic pain resulting from poor blood circulation in urban lifestyles.

