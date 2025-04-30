Appian Celebrates 2025 Innovation Award Winners

Customers Delivered Value with Process Orchestration and AI Capabilities on the Appian Platform

SYDNEY, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the 2025 Appian Innovation Awards winners at Appian World, its annual global conference. The Innovation Awards celebrate customers for creating transformative applications that drive impact and value on the Appian Platform . By embedding AI agents and generative AI in process orchestration, these winners have demonstrated that process, combined with AI, drives powerful digital transformation.



“Congratulations to this year’s Innovation Award winners for showcasing the transformative power of AI and intelligent process orchestration on the Appian Platform,” Neil Ward-Dutton, VP of AI, Automation and Analytics at IDC Europe. “GenAI, along with broader AI innovations, is reshaping automation to redefine how organizations operate, innovate, and deliver value at scale. These winning initiatives demonstrate what’s possible when advanced AI is orchestrated with modern process platforms.”

Asia-Pacific and Japan Winners

Ramsay Health Care : A leading Australian private healthcare provider is redefining patient care delivery. Ramsay used the Appian Platform to deploy multiple applications to over 150,000 users in under 16 months. The “Ramsay Health Hub” supports patients in over 35 hospitals to digitally process 150,000+ pre-admissions with a 25% increase in adoption rates. The “Patient Tracking” app has an adoption rate of over 80%, while reducing admin tasks and calls to hospitals by up to 50%. “Revenue Cycle Management” recovered $30 million with workflow and task automation. Ramsay’s innovation has been recognized with the CIO50 Team of the Year award, setting a new benchmark in healthcare delivery.

Westpac Banking Corporation : The bank is utilising generative AI across different areas of the business to make it easier for their people to deliver better and faster results for customers. Westpac recently launched its Mortgage Assessor AI solution, which uses the Appian platform, and is helping mortgage assessors to support brokers, reducing the time to assess loans and speeding up approval times.

North America Winners

Gordon Food Service (GFS) : A $23B+ food distributor leveraged Appian as an innovation layer on top of its SAP C/4 implementation to improve the customer ordering process. By leveraging AI to help predict client purchasing patterns with up to 97% accuracy, they were able to reduce order entry time by up to 70%. This “Order Builder” application built on the Appian Platform supports over 1,500 sales reps. In addition, they leveraged similar AI capabilities for complex customer quotes and reduced creation time from days to 1-3 hours. This “Quote Builder” app helped GFS produce 40% more quotes which led to higher sales productivity and a superior customer experience.

MagMutual : One of the largest mutual insurers in the U.S. wants to deliver a seamless digital experience for employees and customers. Besides automating operational processes and integrating with systems on the Appian Platform, the new solutions include AI-powered intelligent claims and document processing. The “Online Quoting” solution reduced turnaround times by 30%, allowing policyholders to receive faster and more accurate quotes. The “Claims Submission and Auto Determination” features cut processing times by 25%, leading to quicker resolutions. In addition, these innovations led to a 20% increase in employee productivity and a 15% boost in customer satisfaction.

Regeneron : A leading biotechnology firm has created a cutting-edge clinical trial feasibility platform. Using multiple Appian capabilities, this technology delivers an innovative solution that integrates functional domain expertise, advanced business process management, and AI-driven intelligent search capabilities. By leveraging Regeneron’s Operational Data Lake along with Appian’s Data Fabric, low-code design, and workflow technologies, the solution seamlessly amalgamates data from more than 10 different internal and external sources, offering users the ability to view information in graphical and tabular formats. While empowering users with intelligent search and filtering capabilities, this solution facilitates highly informed decision-making to ultimately accelerate clinical trials and reduce costs. Subsequently, a 50% reduction in the time to query data sources and create outputs has been achieved.

EMEA and LATAM Winners

Novartis : Seeks to streamline clinical trial operations and accelerate the delivery of life-saving treatments to potentially millions of patients in a highly regulated environment. The team deployed a process orchestration layer on Appian that connected over 15 core systems and unified clinical trial operations data through a data fabric. Besides reducing manual data entry, the system features simplified navigation to improve user engagement. Automated tasks and processes reduced errors and improved compliance. As a result, over 10,000 Novartis professionals now benefit from improved productivity and quicker decision-making, bringing critical medicines to patients faster.

Towerbank International : As a trusted Latin American bank for over 50 years, Towerbank has embraced rising crypto demand to serve customers better. To improve their onboarding process and service their growing clientele, they launched “Ikigii” on the Appian Platform — one of the first platforms combining crypto and traditional banking. The bank built a new customer application in two months, reducing onboarding time from up to seven hours to under two by automating 96% of processes. Since its launch, Towerbank has onboarded 3,000+ clients and processed $30 million in crypto-to-fiat transactions. This shift boosted efficiency and positioned Towerbank as a leader in modern, secure banking.

Global Public Sector Winner

Idaho Workforce Development Council (WDC): WDC partnered with Ignyte to create a new system for Governor Brad Little’s signature LAUNCH grant program, which equips Idahoans with in-demand skills while keeping jobs within the state. The team rapidly delivered a human-centered solution on the Appian Platform with data integration to automate eligibility verification, with AI capabilities planned for the next phase. In just six months, it enabled over 14,000 students to receive nearly $40 million in aid, saving the agency the equivalent of three full-time staff members. This initiative stands as a model for digital transformation in government, helping build a resilient, future-ready workforce in Idaho.

“Our customers are setting a new standard for what’s possible with AI and process orchestration,” said Pavel Zamudio, Chief Customer Officer at Appian. “These Innovation Award winners are not only transforming their operations. They are creating meaningful, measurable impact for their employees and customers. We’re proud to partner with organizations that share our vision of using technology to deliver real-world value at scale.”

