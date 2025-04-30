CoCo Bubble Tea Announces New Openings in Southeast Asia

Leading boba brand to open stores in Kuala Lumpur and Phnom Penh, as it focuses on further diversifying beverages tailored to local tastes

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading tapioca tea brand CoCo Bubble Tea is announcing new store openings in Malaysia and Cambodia later this spring. Along with the new locations, CoCo will seek to further customize and cater to varied local tastes to meet growing demand for diversified refreshments.



Interior of Phnom Penh CoCo Bubble Tea Store

In May, CoCo will open the first store in a multi-store franchise in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with the remaining locations opening later in 2025. These stores will feature beverages made with raw materials certified as Halal, emphasizing the brand’s dedication to making beverages for everyone to enjoy. Additionally, CoCo held the soft opening for its first-ever store in Cambodia, located in Phnom Penh, on April 13. This marks a significant step in bringing its beloved bubble tea to even more communities across Southeast Asia.

“Our franchise network from the dynamic Southeast Asia region does an excellent job innovating and harnessing the flourishing bubble tea market here,” noted Kody Wong, Deputy General Manager of Business Development at CoCo Bubble Tea. “We are immensely grateful to have such strong franchise partners. With these latest openings, we are doubling down on our efforts to engage diverse consumers across a region that is growing rapidly.”

Striving for broader local appeal

As demand for “new tea” drinks grows in Southeast Asia, CoCo is redefining the bubble tea experience in the region. Once considered a premium refreshment option, bubble tea is now evolving to suit the dynamic tastes of a broader range of Southeast Asian consumers. The brand’s focus on using local flavors and offering customizable beverage options is helping its drinks resonate more with middle-class consumers, who have increasingly more purchasing power.

A history of success in Southeast Asia

Since establishing a presence here in 2012, Southeast Asia has brought CoCo Bubble Tea some outstanding success stories. Notably, the Philippines has over 120 CoCo stores nationwide, and the brand has consistent recognition here for beverages that resonate with consumers, a strong brand image, and outstanding customer service. CoCo’s highest average store sales is in the Philippines, and it has been the most successful among locals compared with tourists — as 99% of its customers are Filipinos. This demonstrates the company’s proven ability to connect deeply with local tastes.

Why partner with CoCo

Operating with a franchise business model, CoCo Bubble Tea is deeply invested in the entrepreneurs it partners with to open shops. With over 5000 stores worldwide, CoCo combines its high brand recognition with comprehensive support across supply chain, training programs, and other areas to ensure the long-term success of its franchise partners.

Looking ahead

As CoCo continues its expansion, the brand remains committed to introducing its customized and culturally inspired tea creations to more countries across Southeast Asia — and the world. With the increasing popularity of bubble tea in the region, the brand is poised to further strengthen its foothold and delight consumers with unique and refreshing beverage options.

About CoCo Bubble Tea

CoCo Bubble Tea aims to create a diverse and sustainable community for its consumers by providing visually refreshing products. We continue to be one of the fastest-growing companies and are looking for enterprising partners to join the CoCo Bubble Tea franchise networks. Check CoCo Bubble Tea’s official website and start your application now.

For more information, please visit https://www.coco-tea.com/.