Ulike Unveils the ReGlow LED Light Therapy Mask in the US for Professional-Grade Skincare at Home

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ulike, a global leader in advanced at-home skincare technology, is set to launch its highly anticipated ReGlow LED Light Therapy Mask in the US on May 7, 2025. This advanced LED mask features a suite of new technology to help balance oily skin, reduce acne, even out skin tone, and restore radiance with anti-aging results seen in just four weeks.

Already popular in Asian markets, ReGlow is FDA cleared and is now set to launch in the US initially priced at $429.

Equipped with 272 high-performance LEDs, twice the number found in most standard LED masks, the ReGlow provides powerful at-home skin treatment that can both enhance radiance and smooth wrinkles while reducing redness and acne in a matter of weeks.

“Healthy, radiant skin is the foundation of a fresh, youthful look,” says Ulike GM Leona Liu. “At Ulike, we’re leading the way in making effective, affordable skincare treatments accessible from the comfort of home. Our new ReGlow LED Light Therapy Mask is packed with smart features — and delivers the most powerful LED treatment available today.”

The Ulike ReGlow is equipped with a groundbreaking 272 professional-grade LEDs – twice the number found in most standard LED masks. This delivers faster, more powerful results that significantly reduce redness and clear acne in just 2 weeks, while smoothing wrinkles for a youthful, radiant complexion in as little as 4 weeks.[1]

ReGlow also leverages advanced 360° Mirror Reflection technology, incorporating a highly reflective inner surface that captures and redirects the LED light, amplifying light irradiance by 77.4% compared to direct exposure for even, full-face coverage and faster results.[2]

The mask’s 3D ergonomic structure and woven straps offer a secure, snug fit, ensuring the device stays in place for delivering precise light therapy. It also features a 1-cm gap from the skin to evenly distribute light, minimizing heat buildup and irritation, while soft padding around the eyes provides added comfort and eye protection.

ReGlow also features 4 different therapy modes in one mask, easily adjusted in the settings for different skincare requirements.

Glow Mode for a brighter complexion and reduced melanin, revealing radiant skin in just 8 minutes.

Firm Mode smooths out fine lines and enhances skin firmness for a more youthful appearance.

Rejuvenate Mode calms redness and strengthens the skin’s natural barrier, promoting healthier skin.

Clear Mode targets acne and improves overall skin health for clearer, smoother skin.

The Ulike ReGlow LED Light Therapy Mask will be available for purchase starting May 7 2025 through the Ulike website and select online retailers. More details can be found in the Ulike ReGlow press kit [link]

About Ulike

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to create luxurious, comfortable, and cost-effective at-home skincare solutions. The brand is known for its FDA-cleared, dermatologist-recommended IPL and LED beauty devices, designed to deliver professional-grade results from home. With over 7 million units sold across 17 countries, Ulike continues to lead in innovation, investing heavily in research to provide cutting-edge beauty-tech solutions.

Learn more at Ulike.com

1 Certified by SGS (Report No. GZCPCHE23000377-01_CN & GZCPCHE23000377-04_EN) Individual results may vary.

2 Based on testing in Glow Mode and compared to direct light exposure. Individual results may vary.