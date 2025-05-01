One Platform, Six Schools, Thousands of Students: The Australian Islamic College Partners with IXL to Streamline Personalised Learning

Simplify the system to amplify the learning

PERTH, Australia, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Overseeing learning for thousands of students across multiple schools is challenging enough, but it becomes even more complex when teachers and administrators juggle numerous edtech tools. The Australian Islamic College (AIC), one of Australia’s most respected school groups, understood this firsthand.

AIC has six schools across Western and South Australia that educate 5,500 Kindergarten through Year 12 students. Previously, the schools used various edtech products, which made it challenging to oversee results and address issues in real time. AIC needed a more straightforward, unified solution, so it recently partnered with IXL .

IXL provides AIC with one easy-to-use platform where assessments, curriculum and reporting tools work together seamlessly—helping educators maximise learning without needing to manage multiple products.

At the heart of this experience is the IXL Diagnostic . Backed by years of validity research, the diagnostic gives educators a clear, up-to-date picture of each student’s strengths and areas for growth. Once completed, it generates personalised action plans with the precise skills learners need to practise to fill their knowledge gaps—all within the same platform.

After assessing students, AIC educators leverage IXL’s comprehensive P-12 curriculum to tailor support. As students practice maths , English and science skills, questions adjust in difficulty based on their responses so that learners remain appropriately challenged and focused on growth opportunities. Additionally, personalised guidance provides students with custom pathways for growth by generating skill recommendations that help learners make the most progress.

Since all components are connected, AIC administrators can use IXL Analytics to see how each school performs. The District Dashboard feature compares results across all six schools, while the Time Spent report highlights how students in specific schools, courses and year levels use IXL. These findings help administrators make better-informed decisions to meet the unique needs of each campus, teacher and student. IXL Analytics also helps teachers make the most of their limited class time. For example, the Trouble Spots report identifies groups of students with similar difficulties, allowing teachers to differentiate instruction and get learners back on track quickly.

“We hear from schools all over Australia that they’re handling too many edtech tools. It’s expensive, inefficient and pulls teachers away from what really matters—supporting their students,” said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. “IXL provides not just a single, streamlined platform to replace those disparate tools, but also an exceptional experience proven to boost academic achievement and empower teachers.”

More than 150,000 Australian students currently use IXL. The company’s partnership with the Australian Islamic College is part of its larger mission to give educators innovative tools and actionable insights to maximise learning for every single student.

