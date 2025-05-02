Priority Pass Excellence Awards 2025 Winners Revealed

Advantage VIP Lounge in Brazil voted Global Lounge of the Year

Kyra Lounge at Hong Kong International Airport voted Asia Pacific Lounge of the Year

781,000 member reviews and ratings between March 2024 and 2025 contributed to the overall results

Six further winners revealed for Pioneer of the Year and All Star of the Year categories

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Priority Pass™ – the original and market-leading lounge and airport experiences programme owned and operated by Collinson International – announces the winners of the Priority Pass Excellence Awards 2025. This year’s winners have set new benchmarks with exceptional service and technological innovation, ensuring a seamless travel experience.

The Priority Pass Excellence Awards are comprised of three categories, celebrating the full breadth and capabilities of the Priority Pass global network. These include Lounge of the Year, Pioneer of the Year, and All Star of the Year.

“The Priority Pass Excellence Awards celebrate the extraordinary efforts of our lounge and experience partners who continuously go above and beyond to make travellers’ journeys special,” says Christopher Evans, CEO of Collinson International.

“As demand for premium travel experiences continues to rise, more and more travellers are turning to airport experiences to elevate their journeys. This is testament to the many exceptional partners who are raising the bar across the airport ecosystem. Through these awards, we want to shine a light on our partners who continue to find ways to elevate customer experience. Congratulations to this year’s winners and those that were highly commended.”

“Through the Priority Pass Excellence Awards, we are proud to recognise our lounge partners’ efforts in creating notable moments for our members worldwide. This year’s award winners embody a collective dedication to enhancing every traveller’s experience through outstanding service and innovation,” says Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific Executive Chair at Collinson International.

“Alongside our worthy Asia Pacific Lounge of the Year winner, Kyra Lounge, we’re also pleased to see Asia Pacific-based lounges receive Pioneer of the Year awards: 080 Domestic & International Lounges in Bangalore, India; and Kepler Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In line with travel to and within Asia Pacific continuing to increase, and consumer demand for enhanced experiences evolving, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with new and existing partners to broaden and enrich our offerings.”

LOUNGE OF THE YEAR

This accolade goes to the highest-rated lounges across the Priority Pass global network, based on 781,000 member ratings and reviews across a wide range of criteria, including quality of facilities, customer service, food and beverage selection and overall satisfaction.

Overall Global Winner:

Advantage VIP Lounge, Terminal 1, Belo Horizonte Tancredo Neves International Airport, Brazil

Crowned as the global winner, the Advantage VIP Lounge was praised for being a true standout, described by Priority Pass members as a lounge with exceptionally kind staff and fantastic food, which all members should visit and experience.

The Advantage VIP lounge draws architectural inspiration from Brazilian heritage and culture, such as the Pampulha Church and the natural gemstones of Minas Gerais. The culinary offering celebrates regional flavours, with dishes such as chicken with okra, vaca atolada (Brazilian short rib stew), and the classic combination of cheese with guava for an authentic taste of Brazil.

The lounge experience is enhanced with a Fast-Track service, allowing guests to pass through a dedicated x-ray area and head straight into the lounge, cutting down on wait times and maximising opportunities to relax and recharge.

Rute Scheliga, CEO of Advantage VIP Lounge, said: “Being recognised as the Global Lounge of the Year winner for the Priority Pass Excellence Awards is the fulfilment of a dream that began in 2015, when I founded Advantage. Our purpose is to transform the concept of premium lounge experiences in Brazilian airports, and to see this work recognised globally – in the very year we celebrate our 10th anniversary – is incredibly moving.

“This award belongs to every team member who dedicates themselves each day with excellence and care, and also to our customers, who believed in our vision and voted for us. Today, with great joy, we celebrate this milestone together!”

Regional Winners:

Asia Pacific Winner: Kyra Lounge, Terminal 1, Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong (SAR) Highly Commended: Oriental Club Lounge, Terminal 2, Taipei Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan

Europe Winner: Vienna Lounge, Terminal 1, Vienna Airport, Austria Highly Commended: Marco Polo Club, Venice Marco Polo Airport, Italy

Latin America and the Caribbean Winner: Advantage VIP Lounge, Terminal 1, Belo Horizonte Tancredo Neves International Airport, Brazil Highly Commended: VIP Lounge Punta Cana, Terminal B2 Domestic, Punta Cana International Airport, Dominican Republic

Middle East and Africa Winner: Primeclass Lounge, Muscat International Airport, Oman

North America Winner: The Grand Lounge Elite, Terminal 1, Mexico City Benito Juárez International Airport, Mexico Highly Commended: Escape Lounges, Concourse A, Kansas City International Airport, United States



PIONEER OF THE YEAR

Nominated by Priority Pass lounge and experience partners, these winners champion unique and innovative services and solutions that help to improve the overall traveller experience.

This year, there were three winners crowned Pioneer of the Year:

The Infinity Lounge, Terminal 2 & The Library Lounge, Terminal 1, Nice Cote d’Azur Airport, France These lounges have reinvented the VIP experience with a suite of smart, guest-focused innovations. A connected digital ecosystem delivers notifications and tailored offers, while “The Moment” gives travellers instant access to premium streaming and shopping content. Guests are greeted by Tony, a friendly “co-bot” who handles logistics so staff can focus on exceptional service. To top it off, a real-time vocal feedback system, powered by AI, listens and learns to anticipate needs and continuously elevate the experience.

080 Domestic & International Lounges, Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport, India

Blending thoughtful design, curated dining, digital innovation and sustainability, the 080 Lounges elevated the guest journey in 2024–25. Through seasonal events, local sourcing and immersive guest experiences, they earned prestigious global awards, setting new standards for airport hospitality in India.

Kepler Hotel & Lounge, Riga International Airport, Ria, Latvia and Kepler Club, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia

These facilities offer travellers a private and tech-enabled retreat with soundproof sleeping cabins, luxury showers, and smart features like self-service kiosks, delivery robots, and other automated systems.



ALL STAR OF THE YEAR

Nominated by Priority Pass partners, these stand-out lounge and experience employees demonstrate an unwavering commitment to customer service excellence, every single day.

This year, there were three winners of the All Star of the Year category:

Cristina Isabel Escobar Sánchez, Cumbia Lounge, Barranquilla Ernesto Cortissoz International Airport, Colombia

Nanci Quintana, AMAE Lounge, International and Domestic Terminals, Rosario Islas Malvinas International Airport, Argentina

Guilherme Queiroz da Silva, BRT Lounge, Porto Seguro Airport, Brazil

For more details about our awards, winners and highly commended, please visit the Priority Pass Excellence Awards landing page.

Priority Pass is the original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,700 airport lounges and travel experiences in 725 airports in 145 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.

Priority Pass is operated by Collinson International, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.