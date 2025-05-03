CASEKOO Stuns at Hypebeast Flea with Creative DIY Experience and Funky Cultural Icons

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CASEKOO, the tech accessories brand redefining the space where function meets fashion, made a bold impact at the Hypebeast Flea Market in Beijing this past month. Fusing art, style, and urban culture, CASEKOO transformed its booth into a creative playground where technology became a canvas for personal expression. At the center of the activation was an interactive DIY customization station, where visitors became designers, creating their own art phone cases. Using the brand’s signature Cushion series as a base, participants explored color palettes, textures, and visual elements to craft one-of-a-kind masterpieces. Each day, 10 standout designs were selected, and their creators received their customized phone cases as gifts—making the experience not only fun, but also meaningful.



CASEKOO at the Hypebeast Flea Market

When Street Art Meets Tech Canvas

Elevating the event’s artistic energy, renowned art collective ABS Crew hosted a live creation session, using CASEKOO’s clear Magic Stand cases as their canvas. With bold, expressive designs, they transformed everyday cases into funky iPhone masterpieces—blurring the line between street art and functionality, and turning tech accessories into captivating, wearable art.

The excitement continued when well-known rapper Bridge made a surprise appearance at the CASEKOO booth. A major figure in China’s music and streetwear scenes, Bridge mingled with fans and showed his support for the brand. His fearless fashion and authentic charisma perfectly matched CASEKOO’s bold identity and cultural edge.

The New Era of Wearable Expression

More than just a tech accessories brand, CASEKOO is a creative movement—redefining what a Magic Stand phone case can be. With a diverse range of cool phone cases and cool iPhone case designs, CASEKOO seamlessly blends functionality, protection, and style. The latest Pro version features full 360° rotation, offering unmatched flexibility to support your phone at any angle. Each product is a statement piece, empowering users to express their individuality with confidence.

CASEKOO’s participation in the Hypebeast Flea was more than a product showcase—it was a celebration of community, creativity, and collaboration. Through partnerships with artists, musicians, and tastemakers, the brand continues to push boundaries and shape the future of fashion-tech culture.

To explore CASEKOO’s latest collections and discover upcoming creative experiences, visit www.casekoo.com.