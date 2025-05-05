Celebrate Family with Roborock: Special Gmarket Deals on Washer-Dryers This May

SEOUL, South Korea, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — May is a time to celebrate love and appreciation in Korea, with Children’s Day (May 5) and Parents’ Day (May 8) reminding us to cherish family. To honor the spirit of the season, Roborock is launching a limited-time promotion on Gmarket, offering its most advanced washer-dryers at special prices from May 7 to 13—thoughtfully designed to care for delicate fabrics and the people you love most.

Ahead of the promotion, from May 1 to 7, Roborock will launch a consumer survey, with 10,000 Naver Points awarded to participants. Customers who purchase on Gmarket on May 7 will receive an additional 20,000 Naver points as a thank-you reward.

At the heart of Roborock’s innovation is the Zeo-cycle™ moderate-temperature drying technology, a breakthrough that gently protects delicate fabrics—from babywear to silks—while preserving shape, softness, and color. Paired with TÜV-certified hygiene programs that eliminate allergens, bacteria, and mites, every cycle is designed to deliver deep cleanliness and peace of mind for families of all ages.

Promotion Period: May 7 – May 13, 2025

H1 (Premium) ： ₩1,699,000 → ₩1,499,000

Roborock’s top-tier model features the world’s first Zeo-cycle™ moderate-temperature drying, the RR Seafarer™ algorithm, and a full touchscreen panel for an intuitive, modern experience. It’s designed for users who expect precise care, advanced tech, and seamless laundry control.

H1 Lite (Standard) ： ₩1,399,000 → ₩1,149,000

This standard all-in-one model delivers Zeo-cycle™ moderate-temperature drying and intelligent wash-dry features with a streamlined interface. It provides reliable, fabric-friendly performance for everyday laundry, making it a practical choice for households seeking smart care and strong value.

M1 (Compact) ： ₩749,000 → ₩499,000

Designed for small loads and compact spaces, M1 features 20+ fabric-specific programs, TÜV-certified hygiene care, self-cleaning, and smart dosing. Perfect as a second washer for babywear, undergarments, or allergy-sensitive clothing.

Designed for Family. Built for Comfort.

From delicate children’s clothes to your parents’ everyday essentials, Roborock washer-dryers deliver smarter, safer, and more hygienic care with every cycle. Honored with the 2025 iF Design Award and CES Innovation Award, Roborock is redefining how technology supports home life.

Make this May a celebration of care—choose Roborock and bring comfort home. Available on Gmarket from May 7 to 13.