NetEase Cloud Music x Soundcharts: Bringing China’s streaming trends to the global industry

HANGZHOU, China, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NetEase Cloud Music, one of China’s leading music streaming platforms with over 206 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs), is making China’s streaming charts more accessible to the global music industry through a new partnership with Soundcharts. This collaboration provides structured access to NetEase Cloud Music rankings from China, offering global professionals valuable insights into one of the world’s most dynamic music markets.

Expanding Access to China’s Music Trends

Through this partnership, Soundcharts users can track three NetEase Cloud Music charts:

Hot China Songs – Updated weekly

– Updated weekly Hot International Songs (in China ) – Updated weekly

– Updated weekly New International Songs (in China ) – Updated daily

With this new data, artists, managers, and labels worldwide can monitor music trends in China more closely and identify emerging opportunities for growth and engagement.

China’s Gen Z: Redefining Music Discovery

China’s Gen Z audience is increasingly influential in shaping music trends. Their behavior is characterized by:

Digital-native engagement — Deeply immersed in online communities and music discovery.

— Deeply immersed in online communities and music discovery. Active trend creation — Actively driving and amplifying new trends through sharing and interaction.

— Actively driving and amplifying new trends through sharing and interaction. Community-based discovery — Prioritizing emerging artists and niche genres over traditional mainstream channels.

These behaviors create a dynamic ecosystem where independent and international artists can find new audiences and achieve unexpected chart success.

Helping Global Artists Build Presence in China

NetEase Cloud Music has supported the growth of international artists in China, with artists like bbno$ and JORDANN gaining significant traction among Chinese listeners. This provides a platform for greater visibility and audience connection. However, many artists have faced challenges in tracking their performance across the Chinese market.

According to NetEase Cloud Music’s official statement, this partnership with Soundcharts provides greater transparency into China’s vibrant music scene and provides artists and labels worldwide with new tools to better understand, engage with, and expand their reach among Chinese music fans.

A New Gateway to China’s Streaming Market

By integrating NetEase Cloud Music’s chart updates into Soundcharts, this initiative enables global music professionals to:

Track international song performance in China through structured, real-time data.

through structured, real-time data. Understand how music trends are evolving among China’s Gen Z audiences.

Gen Z audiences. Make better-informed decisions about promotion, marketing, and audience development in China .

With this partnership, NetEase Cloud Music strengthens the bridge between China’s digital music landscape and the global music industry, creating new opportunities for collaboration, discovery, and growth.