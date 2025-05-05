OneRoyal Partners with Football Legend Diego Forlán as Brand Ambassador

Global broker OneRoyal announces an exciting partnership with Diego Forlán, one of football’s most respected figures, as its official brand ambassador.

MANILA, Philippines, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OneRoyal, a leading financial trading company providing online investment solutions, has teamed up with Uruguayan football icon Diego Forlán to enhance its global brand presence. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for OneRoyal as it aligns with one of football’s most celebrated players, known for his skill, leadership, and commitment to excellence.



Diego Forlan

Diego Forlán, a former striker renowned for his stunning performances on the international stage, has had a distinguished career spanning top clubs such as Manchester United, Villarreal, and Atlético Madrid. As a two-time winner of the European Golden Boot and the Best Player of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Forlán embodies dedication, resilience, and success. Values that strongly resonate with OneRoyal’s mission to empower traders worldwide.

“I am thrilled to join forces with OneRoyal, a company that stands for ambition and excellence,” said Diego Forlán. “Just as in football, where strategy and skill determine success, the financial markets require knowledge and precision. I look forward to inspiring traders to make informed decisions and reach their financial goals with OneRoyal.”

Through this partnership, Forlán will play a key role in OneRoyal’s global marketing campaigns, appearing in various promotional materials, digital content, global expos, and brand initiatives aimed at educating and engaging traders worldwide. His influence will further solidify OneRoyal’s presence in the competitive trading industry, connecting sports fans and investors alike.

“OneRoyal is honored to welcome football royalty, Diego Forlán to our family,” said Rayan Al-Annan, CEO of OneRoyal. “His commitment to excellence, discipline, and success reflects our approach to financial trading. We believe this collaboration will inspire our global community of traders to strive for greatness, just as Forlán did in his athletic career.”

As a brand ambassador, Forlán will also engage with OneRoyal’s global audience through exclusive content, educational initiatives, and appearances at key industry events. This partnership underscores OneRoyal’s dedication to empowering traders with the tools, insights, and inspiration needed to navigate financial markets effectively.

About OneRoyal

OneRoyal is a premier financial trading platform that provides investors with seamless access to global markets through innovative trading solutions. With a commitment to transparency, security, and excellence, OneRoyal offers a wide range of trading instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and CFDs, ensuring that both novice and experienced traders can maximize their investment potential.

Established with the vision of democratizing access to financial markets, OneRoyal continues to expand its global footprint while delivering cutting-edge technology, expert market analysis, and superior customer service.

For more information about OneRoyal and its partnership with Diego Forlán, visit www.oneroyal.com.