Canton Fair: Smart Home Revolution Takes Center Stage

GUANGZHOU, China, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — “You’ll see a mix of modern international design trends, making it a goldmine for buyers who want unique globally inspired home goods.” said Venezuelan influencer Rafa, who perfectly captured the innovative spirit of this year’s Canton Fair as he was experiencing and filming the event.

Rafa’s tour of the Canton Fair revealed how smart technology is reshaping the modern lifestyle. Visitors were impressed by high-tech toilets featuring motion-activated lids, adjustable water and seat temperatures, and even built-in Bluetooth speakers for personalized entertainment. The exhibition also showcased luxurious multi-functional massage bathtubs that make ordinary bathrooms premium spa retreats, offering hydrotherapy jets and mood lighting.

The innovation extended beyond product displays to its services. Covering 1.5 million square meters across four sections (Areas A-D) with approximately 35,000 exhibitors, the venue implemented an advanced navigation system featuring robotic arm kiosks with interactive screens. These intelligent wayfinding stations generate optimal routes while physical indicators point toward selected destinations, along with precise distance measurements to guide attendees efficiently through the massive complex.

For those who are interested in the future of smart home and witnessing the Canton Fair’s impressive innovations firsthand, Rafa’s video offers a closer look at these groundbreaking developments in the global home furnishing industry.

Want to learn more about smart homes and the Canton Fair’s intelligent exhibition guide? Click the video link below and follow Rafa’s lens to explore the new trends in the sector.

YouTube Link：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HieC4VV7ZEk