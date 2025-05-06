Gunfire Near Lao-Thai Border Leaves Two Lao Soldiers Dead, Bullet Strikes Thai Home

Tensions are rising along the Thai–Lao border following a deadly armed clash on 3 May that left two Lao soldiers dead and sent stray gunfire across the Mekong River into northern Thailand. The incident, believed to be linked to drug trafficking activity, has drawn regional concern and prompted a United States security advisory.

The violence erupted in the Phouphamon area of Paktha district, Bokeo Province, Laos, just across from Wiang Kaen district in Chiang Rai Province, Thailand.

According to official Lao military reports, a border guard unit on patrol near the Lao–Thai border was ambushed by a heavily armed drug trafficking group during a river operation around 4:00 p.m. The operation came days after authorities in Laos seized 20 million methamphetamine pills, one of the largest drug busts in the region this year.

A firefight ensued, leading to the deaths of at least two Lao soldiers and injuring several others. Lao authorities say four suspects have been apprehended, and efforts to track the ringleaders of the trafficking network are ongoing.

Gunfire from the clash reportedly spread into nearby areas, with a 7.62 mm bullet piercing the roof of a home in Romfaphamon village in Thailand’s Por subdistrict. No injuries were reported on the Thai side, but the incident has caused alarm among local residents.

The Lao government has yet to issue an official national response, but the Paktha District Office recently circulated a notice requesting that local populations adhere to cross-border movement hours (6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.) to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Vientiane has issued a security alert to its citizens, warning of increased military checkpoints, heightened troop presence, and advising against travel to Bokeo and northern Sayaboury provinces.

In an official statement released via Laopatthana News on 6 May at approximately 5:00 PM, Lao authorities condemned the attack as a “barbaric act” and a violation of both national and international law.

The government also urged citizens to be wary of disinformation on social media, encouraging the public to rely on state-sanctioned news outlets to avoid panic and misinformation.

Authorities in Laos emphasized the importance of national unity and cooperation with local law enforcement to prevent future drug-related violence and maintain peaceful ties with neighboring Thailand.

The border area remains tense, with security forces in both countries on high alert.