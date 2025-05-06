Lee Kum Kee Celebrates AAPI Culinary Culture with Launch of #FlavorsofAAPI Initiative – Bridging Generations Through Authentic Asian Flavor

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, Lee Kum Kee, the global leader in authentic Asian sauces and condiments, proudly reinforces its commitment to honoring Asian heritage, culinary traditions, and community empowerment. Rooted in over 137 years of history, Lee Kum Kee has long been an integral part of the AAPI community’s kitchens—enabling generations of home cooks, chefs, and restaurateurs to create authentic flavors that reflect their cultural identity and personal journeys.

This year’s AAPI Heritage Month theme, “Self-Made Success & Resilience,” resonates deeply with Lee Kum Kee’s legacy. Founded in 1888 by Lee Kum Sheung, a self-made entrepreneur who accidentally invented oyster sauce, the brand has grown from a small family business to a globally recognized household name. Today, Lee Kum Kee empowers millions of families and restaurants worldwide to explore the richness of Asian cuisine, ensuring that the flavors of tradition remain alive while evolving with contemporary tastes.

Honoring AAPI Culinary Traditions & Community

Throughout history, food has been a powerful way for the AAPI community to preserve heritage and share culture with the world. From handmade dumplings passed down through generations to modern fusion dishes that reflect the Asian American experience, Lee Kum Kee has been an essential ingredient in countless family recipes—helping to bridge tradition with innovation.

“As a proud supporter of the AAPI community, we take great pride in our role in helping individuals express their cultural identity through food,” said Elaine Thai, Vice President of Marketing, Lee Kum Kee USA. “This month, we celebrate the resilience and creativity of the AAPI community by continuing to support their self-made success stories, whether in their home kitchens, restaurants, or culinary businesses.”

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Supporting AAPI Communities

In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, Lee Kum Kee have been expanding efforts to uplift the community through shining a spotlight on the success stories of AAPI chefs who are shaping the next generation of Asian cuisine. From Chef Katianna Hong of Yangban, who goes beyond traditional fusion to celebrate the diverse experiences of the Korean American community, to Chef Winnie Yee of Smoke Queen Barbecue, who infuses bold Asian flavors into classic Texas-style barbecue, inspired by her Malaysian Chinese heritage. From Chef Barb Batiste of Big Boi, who honors her Filipino roots by sharing her mother’s cherished recipes, to Chef Tue Nguyen of ĐiĐi, who brings authentic Vietnamese flavors to life through bold, modern interpretations—rising to prominence as a TikTok sensation. Together, these AAPI chefs are redefining American cuisine through the lens of heritage and creativity. These stories spotlight the personal journeys, cultural heritage, and culinary creativity of AAPI chefs, giving voice to the people who bring Asian flavors to life across the country. By sharing these narratives, Lee Kum Kee honors tradition while inspiring future generations of AAPI culinary talent.

Join the Celebration for AAPI Culinary Culture

Lee Kum Kee invites everyone to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month by cooking, sharing, and honoring the flavors that define Asian American culture. Follow the conversation using #FlavorsofAAPI to share your stories and explore authentic Asian recipes at USA.LKK.com.

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee, established in 1888, is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture. Originating from a single restaurant in Nanshui, China, it has grown into a global brand, empowering restaurants and millions of home cooks to explore Asian flavors and culinary culture. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, the family-owned brand offers over three hundred authentic sauces and condiments, including favorites like Sriracha Chili Sauce, Sriracha Mayo, Premium Soy Sauce, Hoisin Sauce, Oyster Flavored Sauce, Chili Crisp Oil and more With a rich heritage and commitment to quality, Lee Kum Kee has expanded its presence in more than 100 countries across five continents through international retailers, specialty stores, and online at USA.LKK.com. For more information, follow Lee Kum Kee on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest.