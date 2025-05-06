Olea and Riverchain announce strategic partnership to address working capital challenges in construction industry

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Olea Global Pte Ltd (“Olea”) and Riverchain International Ltd (“Riverchain”) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at addressing the significant working capital lock-up in the construction industry. This collaboration will leverage both companies’ expertise to provide innovative financing solutions tailored specifically for construction companies, particularly SMEs that are often underserved by tradition financial institutions.



The partnership will combine Olea’s global financing capabilities with Riverchain’s specialised knowledge and asset origination expertise of the construction sector to deliver efficient working capital solutions for construction businesses across the APAC region.

Ben Wong, CEO of Riverchain, said: “The construction sector faces unique challenges, such as payment delays and cash flow management issues, which can severely impact business operations and growth, ultimately compromising the project supply chain. This partnership with Olea enhances our ability to take a technology-led approach to deliver more comprehensive and efficient financing solutions that address payment delays and provide the liquidity needed for construction companies to take on new projects without financial constraints. Together, we aim to transform how construction businesses manage working capital.”

Amelia Ng, CEO of Olea , said: “We are delighted to partner with Riverchain to extend our financing solutions to the construction industry, which has traditionally faced significant working capital challenges. This collaboration allows us to demystify what has often been an opaque supply chain by leveraging our joint technologies to provide specialized funding options. These solutions address the unique payment cycles and liquidity needs of the construction sector, helping businesses grow sustainably while managing cash flow effectively.”

The construction industry is known for its extended payment terms and complex supply chains, which often create working capital pressures for contractors and suppliers. Add to this a volatile economic environment, characterised by rising material costs and skilled labour shortages. This partnership aims to alleviate these challenges by providing accessible, flexible financing solutions designed specifically for construction payment cycles.

The Riverchain-Olea partnership plans to finance construction projects, focusing on Asia-Pacific markets. Experts predict continued growth in the sector, with the Asia-Pacific construction output expected to reach USD 8.65 trillion by 2030. However, working capital constraints remain a significant barrier, particularly for small and medium-sized contractors. The Riverchain-Olea solution addresses this working capital lock-up through digitalized financing processes that provide faster access to capital and greater visibility across project payment cycles.

About Riverchain

Riverchain is a trusted provider of working capital solutions to the construction industry. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Riverchain is actively expanding its footprint across the Southeast Asian region. Having already supported 1,200 construction businesses in Hong Kong, Riverchain provides cash advances of up to 90% on invoices—allowing companies to receive payments up to 60 days before their original expected date.

Beyond financing, Riverchain is building a more transparent and resilient construction ecosystem through the proprietary technology that improves visibility of project performance and payment flows. Through Riverchain’s specialised industry knowledge and digital infrastructure, Riverchain is modernising construction finance and empowering businesses across the supply chain to grow confidently and sustainably.

About Olea

Olea is a digital infrastructure platform that connects global liquidity with trade and supply chain opportunities, fuelling growth and unlocking potential worldwide. Olea has diverse liquidity pools with varying appetite and focuses, Olea’s vision is to connect capital to opportunity. It has a strong conviction in the role of trade to support sustainable economic development across countries, particularly emerging markets, particularly Asia where many smaller suppliers are based. Olea supports suppliers and buyers in over 70 corridors.