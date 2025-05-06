Renovation of Vientiane’s Sithong Road to Be Completed by Year-End

Vientiane’s popular Sithong Road, connecting Route 13 North and ASEAN Road, is undergoing a major upgrade, with construction expected to finish by the end of this year, said the local Department of Public Works and Transport.

According to the 30-April announcement, the entire 1,700-meter stretch will be upgraded from asphalt to more durable reinforced concrete.

The upgraded project starts from the Nongnieo traffic light junction and extends to the Dongnathong traffic light intersection.

The project, which will maintain the road’s 10-meter width, began initial preparations in early May 2025. Construction teams are currently working on site, with the full renovation scheduled for completion within six months.

The road has long suffered from potholes and degradation, especially during the rainy seasons. In 2024, some of the most severely damaged sections were upgraded with reinforced concrete to enhance driving conditions. However, some parts remained in poor condition, prompting the need for further repairs.

The authorities have advised all road users to avoid the affected route if possible during the construction period to reduce traffic congestion and ensure smooth operations.