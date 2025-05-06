Event Highlights Innovation in Connected Construction and Geospatial Technology in the Asia-Pacific Region

Registration is Now Open

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB) is excited to announce Trimble Dimensions Australia, a new regional user conference taking place August 27-28 in Brisbane, Australia. Tailored for engineering and construction professionals, the conference provides two days of fast-paced education on innovative technology solutions, and dedicated opportunities to connect with peers and product experts.



Trimble Announces Dimensions Australia, Expanding Access to Flagship User Conference Experience

Trimble’s renowned Dimensions Offsite Expo will be a key feature of the event, showcasing the latest machine control, monitoring, mapping and positioning technologies in live action as well as numerous hands-on learning opportunities.

In addition, attendees will be able to explore the convergence of the physical and digital worlds through:

(AI) technologies on the engineering and construction industry. 50+ Educational Sessions to gain practical insights and learn from industry leaders.

to gain practical insights and learn from industry leaders. Hands-on Technology Labs to experience the latest technology innovations and learn how to unlock maximum value from Trimble solutions.

to experience the latest technology innovations and learn how to unlock maximum value from Trimble solutions. A Unique Scanning Experience Center to discover the power of 3D scanning and reality capture.

Keynote: Future of Connected Construction

Trimble executives will kick off Dimensions Australia with a compelling keynote, showcasing the latest Trimble innovations and their impact on the construction project lifecycle. Through real-world examples, Trimble executives will demonstrate how connected data and emerging technologies are driving collaboration, productivity, efficiency and sustainability.

Join Us in Australia

Registration is open. The Star Brisbane Hotel will serve as the hub for this one-of-a-kind event, bringing hundreds of construction and engineering professionals together. Don’t miss this opportunity to:

Network with industry peers and Trimble experts. Discover: Explore the latest technology advancements from Trimble.

Explore the latest technology advancements from Trimble. Innovate: Gain the tools to solve today’s challenges and shape tomorrow’s industry.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.trimble.com/en/our-company/events/dimensions-australia/overview

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it’s helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

