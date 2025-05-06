Webull Announces Collaboration with Visa

With Webull and Visa Direct, users can move money to and from investment accounts in real-time[1]

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Webull (Nasdaq: BULL), an online investment platform, today announced its collaboration with VISA on the Webull US platform. Visa Direct facilitates account funding as well as the movement of funds directly to eligible cards, bank accounts, and wallets.

By integrating with Visa Direct, Webull users based in the United States can quickly transfer money between their Webull brokerage account and external bank accounts.

The collaboration with Visa Direct allows Webull to implement a “Deposit” feature, which enables fast access to the market and empowers users to seize investment opportunities. While Automated Clearing House (ACH) and other common methods of moving money may take several days, Visa Direct gives users access to their funds in under a minute.

“Webull has always been committed to improving access to financial tools and services,” said Anthony Denier, Group President and US CEO of Webull. “We are proud to work with Visa and its expansive network to enhance opportunities within financial markets. There are several exciting uses for this new capability, which will allow us to integrate technology into traditional financial services in ways that better serve Webull’s customers.”

“We live in a world with expectations of immediacy and convenience, yet when it comes to moving money, too often the process of transferring funds between accounts is harder than it should be,” said Yanilsa Gonzalez-Ore, SVP, North America Head, Visa Direct. “With Visa Direct, Webull can give their customers the speed, flexibility and protection they want with real-time payments[1], and deliver a simple, digitized experience to securely manage their funds, so they can confidently invest and trade.”

[1] Actual fund availability for all Visa Direct transactions may depend on receiving financial institution, account type, region, compliance processes, along with other factors, as applicable.

About Webull US

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull’s online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities, options, and futures, along with wealth management services. Webull Financial LLC (“Webull Financial”) is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Options involve unique risks not suitable for all investors. Please visit www.webull.com/disclosures to read the ODD. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 23 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures and fractional shares through Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.

Webull Media Contact

Nicholas Koulermos

Webull@5wpr.com

(212) 999-5585