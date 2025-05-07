Blue Planet Strengthens Middle East Presence, partners with Imdaad to drive sustainability initiative in the UAE

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Blue Planet Environmental Solutions and Imdaad are pleased to announce the signing of strategic teaming agreement aimed at advancing sustainability-led solutions across the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The agreement was signed by Mahmood Rasheed, Chief Operating Officer of Imdaad and Prashant Singh, CEO of Blue Planet. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both organizations’ growth journeys in the region.



Empowering the UAE’s Green Goals Together

The partnership combines Blue Planet’s global leadership in sustainable environmental technologies and circular economy platforms with Imdaad’s extensive operational expertise in waste management and environmental services within the UAE. Together, the two companies will focus on delivering impactful, scalable solutions that align with the UAE’s circular economy agenda and environmental sustainability goals.

Under the agreement, the partnership will initially focus on the following core service areas:

Landfill Mining

Biogas Production

Tank Cleaning and Industrial Services

Disaster Recovery and Remediation

Complementary Environmental Services

“We are excited to join forces with Imdaad to build a robust platform that delivers innovative circular solutions addressing critical environmental challenges in the UAE,” said Prashant Singh, CEO of Blue Planet. “Through this alliance, we will leverage local expertise to deliver high-quality, scalable solutions aligned with the UAE’s sustainability ambitions.”

Mr. Mahmood Rasheed, Chief Operating Officer of Imdaad, commented:

“Our partnership with Blue Planet is a significant step in advancing Imdaad’s long-term vision of promoting enhanced environmental services, sustainability and a robust circular economy in the UAE. By combining our operational strengths with Blue Planet’s innovation-driven approach, we aim to create high-impact solutions that not only serve our clients but also contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s and the UAE’s sustainable development goals. “

About Blue Planet

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet is a Singapore-headquartered company pioneering regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP-based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling. The company has successfully built an innovative technology- driven waste management platform, integrating solutions across various stages of the waste life cycle. Blue Planet is committed to advancing circular economy solutions and achieving its vision of zero waste to landfill.

To learn more, visit: www.blueplanet.asia

About Imdaad

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies delivering integrated, sustainable facilities management and environmental services across the UAE and GCC. Renowned for its operational excellence and environmental commitment, Imdaad serves clients across multiple sectors with future-ready solutions.