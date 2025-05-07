NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HANYUL, a renowned leader in Korean beauty, is set to launch at Sephora on May 16, 2025. This exciting new partnership will bring HANYUL’s signature skincare to U.S. consumers both online and in Sephora stores nationwide. Known for combining the finest traditional Korean ingredients with science-backed formulas, HANYUL aims to offer a truly authentic skincare experience that bridges the wisdom of Korea’s beauty traditions with modern science.

“We’re honored to partner with Sephora for this highly anticipated launch,” said Cecilia Park, HANYUL’s head of brand at Amorepacific US. “Our products are deeply rooted in Korean heritage and traditional skin remedies, harnessing the power of time-tested ingredients, while delivering results backed by science. The Sephora launch provides us with an incredible opportunity to introduce HANYUL’s premium yet accessible skincare to a wider U.S. audience, giving consumers access to the transformative power of our authentic Korean beauty solutions.”



HANYUL Exclusively Launches at Sephora, Bringing Authentic Korean Beauty to U.S. Consumers

Founded on the principles of balance and nature, HANYUL harvests from Korea’s four distinct seasons and the unique, native ingredients that thrive in each one. The brand’s dedication to authenticity is evident not only in its formulations, but also in its way of sourcing these traceable, key ingredients from local farms in Korea—where artisans meticulously hand-pick and cultivate at only the highest standards.

“HANYUL has been a beloved brand among Korean skincare consumers for decades,” shared Justin Kim, HANYUL Global Brand President. “We are thrilled to announce our expansion beyond the Korean market to introduce the brand to U.S. customers in collaboration with Sephora. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the brand, and we are confident that our unique blend of efficacious Korean ingredients and sensorial satisfaction will make HANYUL stand out.”

Starting May 16, 2025, HANYUL’s collection will be available for purchase online and in-store at Sephora. A “Coming Soon” page will be live on Sephora’s website at sephora.com/brand/hanyul beginning May 9, allowing customers to preview the range. Alongside the online launch, Sephora will exclusively feature HANYUL in over 300 stores nationwide, offering customers HANYUL’s first official in-person experience in the United States and rolling out to more doors throughout 2025.

To introduce U.S. customers to its holistic, results-driven skincare formulations, HANYUL is set to spotlight its most coveted collections at Sephora. In May, the brand will launch a range of products in-store and online, including the Yuja Brightening Sleeping Mask, Yuja Brightening Toner Pads, Artemisia Soothing Gel Cream, Red Rice Hydrating Serum, and Red Rice Hydrating Cream. The Artemisia Soothing Toner Pads and Artemisia Soothing Toner will be found online only. Then, in July, Sephora-exclusive minis of the Yuja Brightening Sleeping Mask, Artemisia Soothing Gel Cream, and Red Rice Hydrating Serum will join the online lineup.

At the heart of the launch is HANYUL’s best-selling Yuja collection, featuring Yuja or Korean Yuzu, a citrus known for its high Vitamin C content, and only harvested in early winter at peak potency. This powerhouse ingredient is the cornerstone of the brand’s Yuja Sleeping Mask, which has earned its stellar, award-winning reputation in Korea. The Yuja Toner Pads, beloved for their brightening and unique crescent shape, will also be included in the Sephora assortment, bringing the benefits of this citrus-rich collection to a wider audience.

In addition to Yuja, HANYUL will also showcase its iconic Artemisia and Red Rice collections at Sephora. The Artemisia line, which uses Korean-grown baby Artemisia (Mugwort) leaves harvested in spring, is renowned for its soothing properties and especially popular among those with sensitive, stressed skin. Notably, the Artemisia Soothing Gel Cream is a consistent best-seller in Korea, highlighting its effectiveness and fan-favorite status. The Red Rice Hydrating Serum and Cream, both of which have also gained immense popularity in Korea are celebrated for their incredibly moisturizing benefits, highlighting the high-quality autumn rice that undergoes 360 hours of fermentation to maximize skincare efficacy.

“We are thrilled to partner with HANYUL and introduce their effective products to our clients as a part of our growing Korean skincare assortment,” said Brooke Banwart, SVP Skincare Merchandising at Sephora. “Developed with carefully selected artisanal ingredients from Korea, HANYUL combines traditional Korean remedies with science-backed formulas to balance, purify, and replenish skin. We look forward to welcoming this innovative brand to our Sephora community and know that their unique solutions for healthy, radiant skin will make a great addition to our skincare assortment.”

For more information on HANYUL’s launch at Sephora, please visit Sephora.com or follow HANYUL on social media @hanyul_us for updates.

ABOUT HANYUL



HANYUL, which translates to “The Korean Principal of Balance” in Korean, combines the wisdom taken from centuries of traditional Korean beauty remedies with advanced skincare science. The brand is dedicated to sourcing local, good-for-skin ingredients like Yuja, Artemisia, and Rice, ensuring each product harnesses the potent benefits of Korea’s four-season climate. With a focus on fresh and fermented ingredients, HANYUL delivers simple skincare solutions designed to address the unique needs of various skin types. Through its commitment to authenticity, efficacy, and holistic beauty, HANYUL is proud to introduce the essence of Korean beauty to the world.

ABOUT SEPHORA



Sephora is the world’s leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 56 000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world’s most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 300 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers’ needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.