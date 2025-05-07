Jetcraft builds on US momentum with senior sales appointment

LONDON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jetcraft, the global leader in business aircraft sales, acquisitions, and trades, is today announcing the appointment of Philip Baer as a Sales Director in the United States.



Philip Baer, Sales Director, Jetcraft

Based in Dallas, Baer will lead sales across the South Central territory, including Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. His appointment further boosts Jetcraft’s US market presence, bringing extensive local expertise to Jetcraft’s expanded Americas sales team.

Prior to joining Jetcraft, Baer spent two decades with NetJets and NetJets Europe, leading a team responsible for half the company’s billion-dollar revenue.

Chris Hollingsworth, RVP Sales, Americas, says: “North America is at the forefront of pre-owned aircraft transactions, and we remain committed to expanding our thriving team to continue to meet the needs of this dynamic region, ensuring our customers have access to the best advice and aircraft for their missions.

“Philip’s proven leadership, sharp commercial instinct and commitment to the very best in market intelligence make him an exceptional addition to Jetcraft.”

Baer is multilingual and holds an Executive MBA from SMU Cox School of Business, an MSc from the University of Oxford and an FAA Private Pilot License. His appointment follows the promotions of Chris Hollingsworth and Sean O’Leary to Regional Vice Presidents (RVPs) – moves that further cement Jetcraft’s strength and agility across North America.

For more information, please contact 8020 Communications.

Email: jetcraft@8020comms.com

Telephone: +44 (0)1483 447380

About Jetcraft

More than brokers, Jetcraft® is a network of global aircraft advisors, offering unmatched international reach and unrivalled local knowledge. The company’s market leading intelligence, strategic financing solutions and extensive inventory support even the most intricate of transactions. For over 60 years Jetcraft has led the way, setting standards that continue to shape the industry. Today, a team of 100+ dedicated aviation specialists across 30+ offices deliver worldwide aircraft sales, acquisitions and trading at the speed of life.

www.jetcraft.com