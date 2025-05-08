Acer Announces Q1’25 Operating Income at NT$1.04 Billion, Up 33.0% Year-on-Year

Margins for gross profit and operating income grow year-on-year

TAIPEI, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Consolidated revenues reached NT$61.34 billion, up 4.3% year-on-year (YoY); gross profits reached NT$6.48 billion with 4.6% growth YoY and 10.6% margin; operating income was NT$1.04 billion, up 33.0% YoY, with 1.7% margin; and net income [1] was NT$515 million with earnings-per-share of NT$0.17.

In the first quarter, businesses other than personal computers [2] and displays contributed 31.6% of total revenues, and public subsidiaries contributed 50.1% of operating income.

At Computex Taipei held from May 20-23, Acer will showcase its range of innovations including AI PCs, displays, gaming and connectivity portfolio, as well as smart solutions from its subsidiaries.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer’s financial statements [2] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

