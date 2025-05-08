GOODYEAR INTRODUCES RACE GRADE EAGLE F1 ASYMMETRIC 6 SUV TIRES ACROSS ASIA PACIFIC

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company recently launched Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 SUV tires across Asia Pacific, adding another milestone as it celebrates the 45th anniversary of the iconic Eagle F1 brand. The tire demonstrates Goodyear’s continued focus on innovation and superiority, winning multiple awards and delivering superior handling and braking performance.

Since its 1980 debut, the Goodyear Eagle F1 series has been synonymous with motorsport-inspired innovation, powering championship-winning vehicles under the most extreme conditions. The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 SUV builds on this heritage, delivering cutting-edge technology and giving everyday consumers a chance to experience this whether in their passenger or SUV cars.

Nathaniel Madarang, President of Goodyear Asia Pacific said, “The Asia Pacific automotive market continues to see remarkable growth in premium SUV segments. With Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 SUV tires, we’re offering tires that marries exhilarating performance with everyday practicality. This launch is indeed a celebration of 45 years of Eagle F1’s relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Greg Hanna, Vice President of Product Development & Quality, Goodyear Asia Pacific added, “By adapting the proven Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 technology to larger SUV sizes, we’ve created a tire that excels in handling, exceptional wet and dry performance and comfort. Whether navigating city streets or winding roads, drivers gain a thrilling experience without sacrificing safety.”

This tire is also compatible with electric vehicles (EVs) when specifications align with manufacturer requirements, catering to the region’s accelerating shift toward electrification.

Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 SUV tires are now available in Greater China and will debut across the rest of Asia Pacific starting from June 2025.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.