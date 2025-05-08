Kubix and D3 Labs Announce Strategic Collaboration to Explore Global Access for Thai Investment Tokens

BANGKOK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kubix Digital Asset, Thailand’s leading ICO portal under the Orbix Holdings, has entered into a strategic collaboration with D3 Labs, a leading Web3 infrastructure provider in Asia. The collaboration was officially announced at Money 20/20 Asia in Bangkok. This partnership aims to create a bridge between Thai digital token projects and global investors, focusing on cross-border accessibility, regulatory readiness, and technological scalability.



Partomchai Tangnoi, Managing Director of Kubix (left), and Lai Chung Ying, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of D3 Labs (right), during the official signing ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand.

As Thailand’s digital token ecosystem continues to evolve with growing regulatory clarity and market maturity, Kubix and D3 Labs share a common vision: to unlock the full potential of tokenized fundraising, expand access to a wider variety of real-world asset investments for Web3 investors, and elevate Thai digital token products to the global stage.

Kubix: Bridging Thai Digital Tokens to the World

Kubix has played a pioneering role in Thailand’s digital asset ecosystem. With strong regulatory foundations now in place, Kubix is entering a new chapter: enabling Thai issuers to expand globally.

Cross-Border Pathways: The partnership with D3 Labs enables Thai issuers to access a broader investor base through compliant, borderless infrastructure.

Diverse Deal Expansion: Future-ready projects—such as alternative investments, innovation-based ventures, and commodity-linked tokens—are central to Kubix’s roadmap.

Regulatory Tailwinds: The recent revision by the SEC to Thailand’s digital asset criteria—allowing USDC and USDT to be used in ICO transactions and trading—highlights the country’s regulatory openness and strengthens the global viability of Thai-issued digital assets.

“We’re seeing growing demand from Thai issuers to scale beyond the local market,” said Partomchai Tangnoi, Managing Director of Kubix. “This partnership with D3 Labs is a key step toward building global bridges for our ecosystem and creating real impact for issuers and investors.”

D3 Labs: Unlocking Scalable Infrastructure for Cross-Border Tokenization

D3 Labs is building the foundational Web3 infrastructure that enables asset tokenization at scale, with compliance and interoperability at its core. As the Southeast Asian region advances its regulatory frameworks, D3 Labs is committed to empowering forward-thinking platforms like Kubix through enterprise-grade, cross-border, blockchain-agnostic, and regulator-aligned solutions.

The collaboration with Kubix reflects D3 Labs’ vision of unlocking the full potential of tokenized capital markets across Asia, starting with Thailand’s rapidly maturing ecosystem and expanding to new global investor bases.

Lai Chung Ying, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of D3 Labs, added, “This partnership with Kubix is not just a technical integration—it’s a strategic alignment of values. Together, we’re laying the infrastructure for compliant, borderless fundraising and helping to redefine how investment products can be accessed and distributed in the Web3 economy.”

Driving the Future of Global Tokenization

The collaboration marks a significant step toward making Thai digital tokens accessible beyond domestic borders. Combining Kubix’s leadership in approved and regulated ICO portals with D3 Labs’ global Web3 infrastructure, both parties share a common goal: to open new doors for cross-border fundraising, unlock fresh opportunities for investors, and drive the growth of the asset tokenization market in Southeast Asia and beyond.

About Kubix:

Kubix Digital Asset Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Orbix Holdings under KASIKORNBANK Financial Conglomerate KASIKORNBANK operates as a licensed ICO portal in Thailand, facilitating capital raising through digital tokens and providing access to innovative investment opportunities. Learn more at: https://www.kubix.co

About D3 Labs:

D3 Labs, founded in September 2022, is a leading Asia-based Web3 infrastructure provider that delivers enterprise-grade Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solutions. Focused on empowering financial institutions and digital asset ecosystems, D3 Labs enhances operational efficiency, strengthens security, and increases the transparency and liquidity of tokenized assets. Learn more at: https://www.d3labs.io