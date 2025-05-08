Vessira Announces Global Debut at Dubai INDEX 2025: Italian-Asian Luxury Furniture Brand Targets Southeast Asian Growth

Ms. Lim

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2025 – Vessira, the Shanghai-rooted luxury furniture brand blending Italian craftsmanship with refined Asian aesthetics, will make its international debut at the Dubai INDEX Exhibition 2025, held from May 27–29 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event marks a pivotal launchpad for the brand’s expansion across the Middle East and Southeast Asia, including key markets such as Indonesia and Singapore.

Positioning itself at the intersection of global luxury and cultural craftsmanship, Vessira offers collections that unite the precision of Italian materials—including Carrara marble, walnut, and brass—with a design language inspired by Asian minimalism and warmth. The result: timeless, curated furniture that elevates space through elegance, subtlety, and intention.

Design Without Borders Vessira’s entry into the Middle Eastern market is a critical milestone in its global strategy. “Dubai is the gateway,” says a company spokesperson. “It connects East and West, and reflects the kind of cross-cultural fluency Vessira stands for.” Following its showcase at INDEX, the brand plans to build regional partnerships in hospitality, luxury residential, and boutique design, supported by future showrooms and curated project collaborations.

With operations based in Shanghai, Vessira draws on its strategic location to work closely with Asia’s design capitals, while maintaining its commitment to quality through longstanding relationships with Italian ateliers and global artisans.

Crafted for a New Era of Luxury Vessira isn’t just a brand—it’s a philosophy of modern living. Each piece is created with enduring value in mind: sustainable, ethically sourced, and crafted to age gracefully over time. The brand avoids short-term trends, opting instead for designs that reflect calm sophistication and architectural depth.

Its signature aesthetic embraces soft silhouettes, creamy marbles, earthy tones, and artisanal joinery, curated for clients who seek more than decoration—they seek identity and emotion in every detail.

Legacy Reimagined Founded by Fransisca Lim, a Chinese-Indonesian entrepreneur with family roots in luxury property and hospitality development across Shanghai and Jakarta, Vessira channels a legacy of refined living into tangible form. While Lim’s name is not the focus of the brand, her vision—shaped by both heritage and a global perspective—continues to guide its direction.

Looking Ahead Following its debut in Dubai, Vessira will continue expanding into markets with a strong appetite for design-led luxury, including Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Long-term plans include establishing regional showrooms and flagship experiences that bring the brand’s cross-cultural ethos to life.

About Vessira

Vessira is a Shanghai-based luxury furniture brand that fuses Italian materials with Asian design sensibilities. Focused on sustainable craftsmanship and global storytelling, the brand serves high-end residential and hospitality markets with a vision rooted in heritage and shaped for the future of living.