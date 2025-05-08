VINEXPO ASIA 2025 ROADSHOW HIGHLIGHTS INDUSTRY SHIFTS ACROSS 4 KEY ASIAN CITIES

From fluctuating tariffs and evolving trade regulations to changing consumer preferences and the emergence of new markets, industry experts shared valuable insights during the 2025 Vinexpo Asia roadshow held in Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Shanghai.

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vinexposium successfully concluded its Vinexpo Asia 2025 roadshow, with events hosted in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and China. The roadshow gathered regional experts and thought leaders to examine the ongoing transformation of the global wine and spirits industry.

Key topics included the impact of shifting trade dynamics and tariff fluctuations, changing consumer expectations, growing demand for no/low alcohol products, and the implications of climate change on wine production.

Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium shares, “Vinexpo Asia reflects the agility and ambition of the wine and spirits industry as it navigates an increasingly complex global environment. Market shifts—whether geopolitical or consumer-driven—are reshaping our sector at speed. Through this roadshow and ahead of our Singapore edition in 2025, we reaffirm our position as a strategic meeting point for professionals seeking to better understand Asia’s dynamics and expand their reach.“

Through this roadshow, the Vinexpo Academy and upcoming initiatives such as Voice of the Industry, Vinexposium reinforces its role not only as a business facilitator, but also as a curator of expert-led content and market intelligence for the global wine and spirits community.

Market trends across Asia

The 4 events were helmed by Rodolphe Lameyse (CEO of Vinexposium) along with Rob Temple (Managing Director, Sinowine Ltd) in Singapore and Malaysia, and with Natalie Wang (Founder & Editor, Vino Joy News) in Thailand and China.

In a context of continuous global wine consumption decline, particularly among younger demographics, key insights shared across the Vinexpo Asia roadshow highlighted market shifts, emerging opportunities, and regional dynamics.

During such uncertain times, the wine world looks to Asia, where growth and opportunities can be seized. Today, Asia’s population of 4.8 billion makes up 60% of global population, with 3.5 billion middle class by 2030 (as compared to only 689 million in U.S.).

The ASEAN region alone, with a population of 677 million and a combine GDP of $3.8 trillion as of 2023, represents an immense potential.

Emerging Markets: Thailand, Vietnam and India

“Wine imports to Thailand, Vietnam and India are around 2 million, 1.8 million and 1.4 million cases (9L) respectively but are growing. These emerging markets of Asia are some of the fastest growing economies in the World with rapidly expanding middle classes. This new spending power and high per capita alcohol consumption levels present a substantial opportunity to wines and premium spirits brands“, shares Rob Temple of Sinowine Ltd.

Thailand: Thailand’s GDP is projected to increase 3% in 2025, with optimistic forecasts of tourism recovery, increased consumer confidence, investment growth in infrastructure projects, digital economy and export expansion. The hospitality market size is also projected to grow from US$1.42 billion in 2024 to a healthy US$1.87 billion in 2029.

Thailand’s wine import market has also shown resilience and potential for long-term growth. After the post pandemic boom in 2022 and market correction in 2023, the renewed growth in 2024 indicates the stabilizing of the market.

One of the key reasons driving the growth is the drop of wine import tariffs from 54% to zero indefinitely. The reduction of excise tax to 5% has also set the stage for an exponential growth similar to Hong Kong’s sweeping decision in 2008. This has led to a lowering of prices, and when combined with promotions and on-the-ground activations, this has shaped demand for multi-bottle purchases in supermarket as well as a general move towards the premiumization of wine, Champagne and whisky.

India: India’s GDP and population growth, especially in the middle class, has opened a massive market for whisky and beer, with considerable opportunity for wine.

According to IWSR data, spirits, wine and RTDs in India see rising demand as consumers trade up, explore new formats and explore premium offering in the growing on trade and luxury off trade outlets.

As the number of consumers continue to rise, a considerable focus is on younger consumers. This category of drinkers is mindful about consumption and has a preference for choosing quality over quantity. This will lead to lesser, but better curated alcoholic choices.

Vietnam: Vietnam imported US$35 million worth of wine in 2022, mainly from Italy, France, Chile, Australia, which had made it a country to look out for. However, news of the government’s plans to double the wine taxes in 2030 has resulted a more cautious approach about the potential of Vietnam’s wine market.

Mature Markets: South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong

“We are living in a time marked by unprecedented market volatility and unpredictable trade barriers; Asia, in contrast, offers stability through free trade and is poised to shape the future of the global wine trade. Established markets like Japan, Mainland China and Hong Kong provide a solid foundation for growth, while rapidly expanding markets in Thailand and India are emerging as vital drivers—making Asia indispensable to any forward-looking wine strategy,” explains Natalie Wang of Vino Joy News.

South Korea : Despite the contraction in value and volume as compared to 2023, the import value for South Korea is still 47.1% higher than in 2020, indicating that the market has not regressed to pre-pandemic levels and still holds long term potential.

Mainland China : For the first time in five years, Mainland China’s wine market has rebounded. In 2024, wine imports totaled US$1.59 billion. With wine purchases moving away from gifting to consumer driven consumption, this has led to a trading down of price points and a white wine boom, with a focus on Riesling and New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

Hong Kong : Consumers are becoming more cost conscious, with many Hong Kong residents wining and dining in Shenzhen and Guangzhou, where prices are lower. With import figures falling every year since 2021, the value of wine imports has shrunk 61.01% of its 2021 value – the lowest since 2010. Despite this, Hong Kong is still the centre of fine wine auction, and according to vivino data, Hong Kong still has the highest per capita spend on wine consumption.

Vinexpo Asia 2025 – What’s Ahead

Vinexpo Asia 2025 will feature the launch of a special market insights report, a collaboration between YouGov, an international online research data and analytics technology group and wine consultancy SinowineLtd.

The study focuses on consumer trends, challenges and opportunities for the wines & spirits industry, deep diving into the markets of Hong Kong, The Greater Bay Area, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. This will cover topics such as top influencing factors when choosing wine and spirits, consumption frequency of red and white wines, the actual number of consumers for each drinks category and more.

Alongside the show, the second edition of Vinexposium’s Voice of the Industry will be unveiled, delivering expert analysis, market trends, and strategic reflections shaping the future of wine and spirits in Asia.

Also, more details on the Vinexpo Academy programme will be unveiled shortly, offering a deep dive into key market trends and expert knowledge-sharing sessions.

Vinexpo Asia 2025 will take place in Singapore from May 27 to 29, where the momentum built during this roadshow will continue through in-depth discussions, business meetings and market insights.

For more information, visit the website of Vinexpo Asia：

https://vinexpoasia.com/newfront/page/media

and register online：

https://vinexposium.mybadgeonline.com/Pro-Login-en-US?trk=GPRONEW

Click to access photos of Vinexpo Asia 2023 ：

https://public.joomeo.com/users/Vinexposium/albums/64468f379891f

About Vinexpo Asia

Vinexpo Asia is a premier event for wine and spirits professionals, offering exclusive access to key stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific region. Taking place alternately in Singapore and Hong Kong, two major business hubs, it serves as a strategic platform for networking, discovering industry innovations, and fostering business opportunities in one of the most dynamic markets worldwide.

About Vinexposium

Vinexposium is the year-round ally to the global wine and spirits trade. Through international business events and editorial content, it brings together every segment of the industry to foster growth and visibility. By combining market insight and connection opportunities, including Voice of the Industry, Vinexposium helps professionals, around the world, navigate change, unlock opportunities, and stay aligned with emerging trends in sustainability, innovation, and consumer expectations.

VINEXPOSIUM MEDIA CONTACT