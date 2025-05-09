OSL Wealth Announces Strategic Partnership with Nine Blocks to Distribute Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Neutral Arbitrage Strategies

HONG KONG, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Wealth, a wealth management platform tailored for traditional investors managing crypto assets of OSL Group (HKEX: 863), today announced a distribution partnership with Nine Blocks Capital Management, a pioneer in regulated and institutional crypto hedge fund management and the first and only crypto hedge fund regulated by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

Through this collaboration, OSL Wealth will offer qualified investors access to Nineblocks’ flagship USD Market Neutral Fund and BTC Market Neutral Fund, marking a significant milestone in the institutional adoption of digital asset investment strategies.

The partnership addresses growing demand from institutional investors seeking crypto exposure via regulated fund managers. This will enable OSL clients to generate returns on the USD/stable coin assets as well as generate yield on their Bitcoin holdings.

Nine Blocks’ market-neutral approach combines sophisticated quantitative strategies with rigorous risk management frameworks to deliver consistent returns across market cycles. The USD Market Neutral Fund enables investors to generate returns on their USD and stable coin assets. The BTC Market Neutral Fund enables long term BTC holders to generate yield on their Bitcoin assets without losing Bitcoin exposure.

Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer of OSL, emphasised the strategic importance of this partnership, “As digital assets mature into an institutional asset class, investors increasingly require sophisticated strategies that align with traditional portfolio construction principles. Nineblocks’ VARA-regulated market-neutral solutions represent exactly what discerning allocators demand – the innovation potential of crypto assets combined with institutional-grade risk management and compliance standards. This partnership enables us to provide clients with tools to navigate digital markets while maintaining their existing risk parameters.”

Henri Arslanian, Co-Founder of Nine Blocks Capital Management, commented, “We believe that many HNWIs and family office investors want to access crypto products through platforms that are regulated and institutional-grade. We are pleased to partner with OSL to deliver such products to the Hong Kong and Asian markets.”

About OSL Hong Kong

As a subsidiary of the publicly listed OSL Group (HKEX: 863.HK ), OSL Digital Securities is Hong Kong’s first and most established SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Operating since 2018, the platform provides institutional-grade digital asset services to corporations, financial institutions, professional and retail investors.

OSL Hong Kong delivers services across five core domains: OTC brokerage, Omnibus broker solutions, custody, wealth management, and retail services. The OTC brokerage services provide 24/7 high-liquidity crypto trading with fiat on/off-ramp services. Custody solutions feature client-asset segregated wallet management backed by US$1 billion insurance coverage. The wealth management suite offers crypto investments to traditional investors, including tokenised treasuries, RWAs, structured crypto products, and quant investment strategies. Retail services bring institution-grade security and crypto access to professional and retail investors.

As a pioneer in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy, OSL Group adheres to its core concept: Open, Secure, and Licensed, empowering the next generation of global financial infrastructure. In addition to Hong Kong, OSL Group expands operations under full regulatory compliance in Japan, Australia, Europe and beyond.

For more information, visit osl.com.

About Nine Blocks Capital Management

Launched in 2021, Nine Blocks is an institutional-grade, market-neutral crypto hedge fund manager.

With both USD and BTC funds, market-leading returns, and over four years of track record, Nine Blocks’ mission is to build the world’s leading regulated crypto asset management firm.

With a presence in both Hong Kong and Dubai, Nine Blocks is the first and only crypto hedge fund to be regulated by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).