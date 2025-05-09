BANGKOK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A professor from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Science has developed a skincare formula using microbiome and 4P-biotics technology, resulting in a serum and sunscreen lotion under the brand THANARA. These products help balance the microbiome on facial skin, promoting a healthy, youthful, clear, and acne-free complexion.



THANARA: A Microbiome-Based Skincare Innovation Featuring 4P-Biotics Technology by AL-DNA

Healthy, moisturized, radiant, and youthful skin is a goal for many. Achieving this not only involves “beauty from the inside out” through proper nutrition, hydration, rest, emotional well-being, and balanced exercise, but also relies on effective external skin care–where “good microorganisms” play a significant role.

“Microbiomes are microorganisms that live in our bodies and on our skin. They help maintain skin balance, support overall skin health (such as pH levels, moisture, and skin barrier function), and help prevent infections,” explained Associate Professor Dr. Naraporn Somboonna. She emphasized the growing importance of microbiomes in the health and beauty industry.

“Balancing the microbiome is key to restoring healthy skin,” Assoc. Prof. Dr. Naraporn shared, introducing the idea behind the innovative skincare formula under the “THANARA” brand, developed by “AL-DNA,” a startup incubated by CU Innovation Hub/CU Enterprise.

Inspiration Behind the Skincare Innovation

With her expertise in microbiology and portable genetic testing, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Naraporn has created impactful innovations in various fields. In public health, she developed a three-gene COVID-19 test kit used during the pandemic. In agriculture, she designed an ASFV (African Swine Fever Virus) test kit to help farmers detect infections quickly and conveniently.

In the food industry, she introduced a Live Total Bacteria and Coliform Detections test kit to identify harmful bacteria in food and beverage production. Her interest in microbiomes extends to their roles in human and environmental health. She is also a member of the Multi-Omics for Functional Products in Food, Cosmetics, and Animals Research Unit and the Omics Sciences and Bioinformatics Center at Chulalongkorn University.

Healthy Skin Through Microbiome and 4P-Biotics Technology

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Naraporn, AL-DNA has launched two skincare products, both patented and FDA-certified to ensure user safety:

THANARA Anti-Aging & Sensitive Skin Serum – A concentrated skincare serum that restores microbiome activity, reduces inflammation, increases moisture, and strengthens the skin’s balance.

A concentrated skincare serum that restores microbiome activity, reduces inflammation, increases moisture, and strengthens the skin’s balance. THANARA Anti-Aging & All Repair for All Skin Type Skincare SPF50/PA+++ – A sunscreen that combines microbiome support with UV protection to nourish the skin in one step, suitable for all skin types.

“What makes THANARA unique is its use of 4P-Biotics technology–Probiotics, Parabiotics, Prebiotics, and Postbiotics—to help balance the skin’s microbiome,” Assoc. Prof. Dr. Naraporn explained. “Moreover, THANARA products are free from potential irritants like alcohol, parabens, and silicone.”

AL-DNA: The Future of Health and Beauty

THANARA products are currently available at the Faculty of Science (Research Division), CU Enterprise, and via online channels. Looking ahead, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Naraporn says that AL-DNA plans to expand its line with additional microbiome-based skincare products, including personalized skin analysis and anti-aging treatments.

For more information, please contact Assoc. Prof. Dr. Naraporn Somboonna at the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, or reach out through CU Enterprise and CU Sci Products and Services, or call +6680-440-4509.

View the photo album of this article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/232515/

