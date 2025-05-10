Jointide Law Firm Launches a New Ecosystem for International Commercial Legal Services, Creating a New Paradigm for Law Firm Globalization

QINGDAO, China, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 7, the “Law Firm Internationalization Strategy Exchange Conference and the Launch Ceremony of the International Commercial Legal Service Hub” hosted by Jointide Law Firm and H&H Jointide(Qingdao) Law Firm, was held in Qingdao, China. This conference, which brought together figures from government, business, and academia, deeply explored the forefront trends in foreign-related legal services. It showcased Jointide’s strategic vision and commitment as a leading Chinese law firm in the field of international legal services.

The launch of the “International Commercial Legal Service Hub” marks a key strategic move in response to national priorities. Spearheaded by Jointide, the Hub is a boundaryless platform integrating global legal resources. It aims to establish a bridge for dialogue among governments, enterprises, law firms, and international organizations, providing comprehensive legal services in cross-border investment, trade dispute resolution, and international compliance. The initiative also supports Qingdao’s goal of becoming a legal services hub for Northeast Asia and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Jointide has accumulated experiences in international commercial legal services in recent years. “Qingdao has a unique geographic advantage and industrial base. Jointide’s practice in globalization offers a replicable model for regional law firms to overcome local boundaries and compete globally,” said Li Chen.

“The launch of the International Commercial Legal Service Hub signifies our transformation from ‘service provider’ to ‘ecosystem builder'” said Gong Lixin, Director of Jointide Law Firm. Their efforts not only offer methodological guidance for Chinese law firms in international development but also send a strong signal of China’s continued opening-up in the legal services sector.

By building this Hub, Jointide demonstrates the evolution and growth of China’s legal service industry to the world. It connects domestic insights with a global perspective and paves a legally secure path for Chinese enterprises to venture abroad.