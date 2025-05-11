AWDPI Honored at the United Nations: Empowering Asian Women, Advancing Global Gender Equality

From Paris to New York, AWDPI’s mission to empower Asian women earns global recognition and catalyzes new action at CSW69.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In March 2025, the global non-profit organization Asian Women Development Plan International (AWDPI) received two prestigious honors during the 69th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) at UN Headquarters in New York.

AWDPI was awarded the Global Outstanding Women’s Public Welfare Organization Award, while its Board Member, Ms. Stephanie Sun, received the Asian Outstanding Female Leadership Award. These accolades reflect the international community’s recognition of AWDPI’s leadership in promoting gender equality and the rising global influence of Asian women in public service.

Five Years of Global Impact: Empowering Asian Women Worldwide

Founded in 2020 by Ms. Yimar Yu, AWDPI evolved from its original founding program Avoice (Against Violence to Overseas Chinese Women Program). The organization works to eliminate gender-based violence and discrimination and to uplift Asian women through economic opportunity, political engagement, and cultural empowerment.

Over the past five years, AWDPI has established a global footprint with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, and Australia. Partnering with the United Nations, governments, academia, and private sector stakeholders, it has directly supported thousands of Asian women in more than 30 countries.

Programs such as the Anti-Domestic Violence Support System and the Conference of Asian Women Development International are widely regarded as global models for innovation and cross-cultural impact in gender advocacy.

A Powerful Voice at the United Nations

AWDPI has participated in high-level dialogues and official parallel forums hosted by the United Nations, amplifying the call for equitable opportunities for Asian women. Its representatives have shared critical insights, proposed actionable policies, and strengthened interregional cooperation for sustainable development.

Advocating in Paris: Championing China’s Gender Equality Policy

On March 5, AWDPI Board Member Ms. Yanping Wang, a delegate to the landmark 1995 Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, took the stage at the Femina Vox International Forum held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. Speaking at the opening high-level roundtable, she reflected on the enduring global significance of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action—30 years on.

In a compelling dialogue moderated by UNESCO Artist for Peace Dr. Guila Clara Kessous, Ms. Wang reaffirmed China’s deep-rooted commitment to gender equality and inclusive development. She highlighted how the principles first enshrined in the Beijing Declaration continue to guide international cooperation on women’s rights.

“Empowering women is synonymous with empowering all of humanity,” she emphasized, calling on governments, private sector leaders, and civil society to re-energize their commitment to gender justice in the face of growing global challenges. Her remarks brought a powerful historical and policy perspective to the forum and were met with broad international resonance.

Breaking Barriers: Stephanie Sun’s Personal Journey of Leadership

On March 17, during CSW69 at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York, AWDPI Board Member Stephanie Sun was invited to share her inspiring journey with her personal “firsts”: including being the first one going to college and the first immigrant in her family, she became the first female immigrant in history to be appointed by the Governor of Pennsylvania as Executive Director of the Governor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs. She also made history by spearheading the historic progress of the Pennsylvania election system moving from bilingual to trilingual, adding the first Asian language, Chinese, secured by the federal Voting Rights Act, and by becoming the first Asian to serve as Vice President of the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, part of the largest civil rights organizations in the U.S.

Despite systemic challenges historically faced by Asian communities, Ms. Sun’s story is a powerful example of individual resilience driving systemic change. She encouraged Asian women to become agents of transformation and to create ‘countless firsts’ in public life. Her speech was met with great enthusiasm and was interrupted several times by resounding applause.

For her outstanding contributions to public policy and civic engagement, she received the Asian Outstanding Female Leadership Award. Other honorees at the event included Nobel laureate Ms. Youyou Tu, and former Secretary Ms. Elaine Chao.

Shaping the Global Gender Agenda: AWDPI at the New York Action Initiative

On March 19, AWDPI played a key role in CSW69’s parallel forum on Women’s Economic Empowerment. Ms. Yuting Deng, AWDPI’s U.S. Representative, presented findings from global projects and urged policymakers to take meaningful steps to address the needs of overseas Asian women. Building on this engagement, AWDPI joined international delegates in signing the New York Action Initiative, symbolizing cross-border solidarity and shared commitment to women’s empowerment.

Throughout CSW69, Ms. Tiantian Wu, Director of AWDPI’s U.S. National Office, led AWDPI’s strategic policy engagement and multilateral dialogue to amplify the voices of Asian women in global gender discussions. “Every registration table is a site of advocacy, and every coffee break holds the potential for change,” she noted. Through sustained and intentional presence, AWDPI ensured that the priorities of Asian women were meaningfully integrated into international gender equality agendas.

A Call to Action: Lighting the Path Ahead

At the award ceremony of CSW69’s parallel forum, held at the United Nations Headquarters, AWDPI founder Ms. Yimar Yu reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to empowering Asian women, advancing their participation and leadership in global progress. She extended her sincere appreciation to UN Gender Equality Advocate Ms. Hawa Taylor-Kamara Diallo, who also served as the award presenter, for her decades-long leadership in fostering cross-cultural understanding and advancing global gender equality.

From Paris to New York, AWDPI has been a consistent contributor to global gender equality efforts and human rights through sustained multilateral engagement. As a signatory to the New York Action Initiative, AWDPI continues to champion inclusive development through gender-responsive advocacy and international cooperation.

“Where fragments of light converge, they will ultimately illuminate the future of human civilization.” —AWDPI

AWDPI calls upon partners, media, and allies worldwide to join in advancing a more just, inclusive, and gender-equal world.