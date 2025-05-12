Aetina Showcases Full-Stack Edge AI Innovations at COMPUTEX 2025, Driving Generative AI and Intelligent Applications at the Edge

TAIPEI, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aetina, a leading provider of edge AI solutions, is set to showcase its comprehensive edge AI computing portfolio at COMPUTEX 2025 (May 20th –23rd, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, Booth J0118). The exhibit will feature scalable solutions across enterprise, edge and embedded deployments —including the SuperEdge short-depth AI server series, the versatile MegaEdge AI inference/training platforms with advanced GPU expandability, and the compact yet powerful DeviceEdge edge AI computers powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules.

Aetina will also spotlight application-driven deployments developed in close collaboration with ecosystem partners, targeting critical use cases across digital transformation, in-vehicle application, and smart manufacturing. The exhibit aims to accelerate real-world adoption of generative AI, and AI agent technologies at the edge.

Empowering Industry Transformation with AI Agents and RAG Technology

As industries redefine their businesses with AI to foster digital transformation, the need for on-premise AI computing is more critical than ever. Aetina introduces the SuperEdge AEX-2UA1, a short-depth GPU server built on NVIDIA MGX modular architecture. The system supports two dual-slot GPUs, including the latest NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU, offering exceptional memory capacity and compute power ideal for deploying LLMs and VLMs.

By integrating Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, the AEX-2UA1 enables precise, domain-specific knowledge generation, significantly improving decision-making across sectors like finance, healthcare, law, and enterprise governance. Aetina also showcases how the AEX-2UA1, paired with NVIDIA L40S GPUs and NVIDIA ACE , enables responsive digital avatars for automated workflows, 24/7 customer service, and remote operations—enhancing both and operational agility.

Enterprise-ready Scalable, Power-Efficient On-Prem AI in Collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

With AI adoption becoming a top priority for business leaders, they seek solutions offering enterprise-grade performance and scale without draining budgets or compromising data. Aetina’s flagship product, MegaEdge AIP-FR68, combined with the Qualcomm® Cloud AI 100 Ultra accelerator cards and the Qualcomm® AI Inference Suite, provide a turnkey solution for generative AI workloads in air-gapped environments that meet these critical needs. This supports applications like voice agents, image generation, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and code generation.

Also on display is the next-generation MegaEdge AIP-FR68S, featuring a built-in 1600W power supply unit for reduced setup complexity, improved system stability, and simplified deployment even in space-constrained areas. It includes a Gen5 PCIe switch, enabling models twice as large (up to 200 billion parameters) or twice the performance, enhancing accuracy in natural language processing, image recognition, and predictive analytics applications that require context-rich and complex AI models. The MegaEdge AIP-FR68S supports scalability for up to three Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Ultra cards, empowering enterprises to further expand AI inference performance for evolving needs.

Unlocking New Potential for Autonomous and In-Vehicle AI

As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, Aetina will showcase its high-performance robotics platform featuring the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor. Offering up to 2 PetaFLOPS AI Compute, this platform is built to run advanced generative AI models – like the GR00T foundation model- with ultra low latency, all within an efficient 130W power envelope. This unlocks new possibilities for humanoid and generative physical AI applications across robotics, smart space, industrial, medical, telecommunication, and more.

Additionally, Aetina introduces the rugged AIE-VX28 fanless in-vehicle AI system, powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin. Supporting 8x GMSL2 automotive cameras and 10G Ethernet, it is IP66-rated and E-Mark certified, making it ideal for deployment in logistics fleets, and intelligent transportation systems.

In addition, Aetina will present its intelligent driving solution integrating NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX with the Digital Media Professionals Inc. (DMP) AI suite for advanced Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and ADAS functions. It enables real-time detection of driver fatigue, distraction, and gaze deviation, while also identifying external driving hazards, enabling dual-layer AI perception for enhanced road safety and intelligent transportation operations.

Accelerating Smart Manufacturing with Advanced AI Vision

Aetina is driving the growth of edge AI capabilities across industries through partnerships with leaders in inference acceleration.

Together with EdgeCortix, Aetina showcases an edge-deployed visual language model (VLM). Powered by the EdgeCortix SAKURA-II, traditional visual detection systems are transformed into interactive decision-making tools. This generative AI technology enhances video search, scene comprehension, and asset tracking while enabling real-time queries that deliver deeper insights, expedite decisions, and improve safety across security, retail, industrial, and healthcare applications.

To further address real-time quality inspection and labor shortages, Aetina partners with Axelera AI and Accordance Systems to deliver a semiconductor inspection and classification solution. The system combines Aetina’s Rockchip-based AIE-KR1B-B1-AXE edge AI system with Axelera AI M.2 inference card and Accordance AiPILOT vision inspection technology, delivering high-speed, multi-task visual defect detection with exceptional accuracy.

In another co-developed solution with Macnica and PrefactorTech, Aetina presents an advanced AI defect inspection solution integrating Epson robotic arms, NVIDIA Jetson Orin-powered computing platform, and Innodisk industrial cameras. This system delivers high-precision image recognition and real-time processing for PCB inspection, part defect detection, and product positioning with automated handling. The solution enhances production efficiency and quality control while optimizing deployment costs and flexibility for smart manufacturing implementation. A voice-interactive robotic arm demonstration also highlights how conversational AI capability can bring voice-enabled automation to life in smart factory environments.

Committed to a “scenario-driven, problem-solving” approach, Aetina continues to empower customers with a robust Edge AI portfolio and industry-proven expertise, enabling smarter operations, lower costs, and faster AI deployment.

Welcome visiting Aetina at COMPUTEX Booth #J0118 and join us in shaping an intelligent future powered by Edge AI.