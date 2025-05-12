OP-ED: Honoring Lao Midwives, Heroes of Maternal Health

By Bounfeng Phoummalaysith, Minister of Health, Laos, and Bakhtiyor Kadyrov, UNFPA Representative in Laos.

On 5 May, International Day of the Midwife, we come together to acknowledge, recognize and pay tribute to the critical role of midwives in crises and their contribution to ending preventable maternal and newborn mortality, addressing unmet need for family planning and supporting women and girls sexual and reproductive health needs.

We come together to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of the heroes in pink whose skilled hands and compassionate hearts have saved countless lives over the past five decades.

The story of midwifery in Laos is a story of resilience, hope, and progress. From the early days in the 1960s, when pioneering midwives like Madame Maniso and Madame Soikeo Sibounheuang — known as the “first” and the “second mother of midwives” — laid the foundation for the profession, midwifery has grown into a central pillar of our national health system.

Midwives are at the heart of the 2030 Agenda. Their work is directly propelling the country’s health system toward two of the most ambitious global targets: SDG 3.1 – reducing the maternal-mortality ratio to less than 70 deaths per 100 000 live births – and SDG 3.2 – ending preventable newborn and child deaths. Their dedication, alongside the emergency obstetric care and family planning service providers, contributed to the maternal mortality ratio in LaoS has declined dramatically — from 609 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 112 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2023 (UN Estimate, 2025).

This progress follows the revamping of midwifery training in 2010, and since then more than 3,000 midwives have graduated.

So far 1,600 have been deployed nationwide, extending skilled care to almost every corner of the country. Behind each saved mother, each healthy newborn, stands a midwife who provides not just care, but also hope for a better future.

No woman should have to give birth in fear or without proper care. In Phongsaly, a young girl named Phailine witnessed her mother deliver her baby brother on the side of the road, without any medical assistance, in conditions that placed both mother and child at serious risk. That experience left a lasting impression.

Years later, Phailine made the decision to become a midwife herself, so that other women in her community would not have to go through the same ordeal. Her story is a powerful testament to the impact of midwifery in saving lives, and in inspiring a new generation to step forward and serve.

The scope of midwifery goes well beyond childbirth and maternal care. Evidence shows that midwives can provide up to 90 percent of essential sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health (SRMNCAH) services.

As trusted health professionals, they empower individuals to make informed reproductive choices by offering comprehensive sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services, including vital family planning (FP) counseling and care.

The role of midwives was even more critical during times of crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, midwives like Lotchana Nonpasith continued to serve communities at great personal risk — balancing duty with family responsibilities, adapting services to ensure women could still deliver safely even amid lockdowns and fear.

Emergency responses — whether during floods, outbreaks, or natural disasters — have shown the irreplaceable value of midwives. In rural clinics and makeshift shelters, midwives have provided life-saving care when health systems were stretched to their limits. Their ability to adapt and deliver under pressure has been vital to protecting women’s rights to safe motherhood, even in the hardest of times.

Another important milestone is the training of ethnic midwives: a transformative step toward reaching remote and underserved communities. In isolated villages of Luang Prabang, young women from ethnic groups such as the Hmong are now serving as trained midwives, providing life-saving maternal care in the languages and traditions of their people.

Tay Samone is one of the trained midwives who returned to her village to provide help and care. She works in a mountainous health center far from urban facilities, and shared how she walks long distances to reach pregnant women, sometimes through rugged terrain, to ensure they receive antenatal care and safe deliveries.

In these settings, midwives are more than just healthcare providers; they are trusted members of the community and vital links to the formal health system. Their presence is breaking down long-standing barriers to care and ensuring that no woman is left behind due to geography, language, or cultural differences.

The nation is also proud to celebrate another historic achievement: Laos is the first country in the Asia-Pacific region to have three midwifery education Institutions internationally accredited by the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM).

This recognition reflects our collective efforts: government, partners, and midwives themselves to professionalize and elevate midwifery education and practice.

But our work is not finished. Laos still faces challenges: midwives are unevenly distributed, many work in under-resourced conditions, and investment in their training, development, and career development must continue. As demographic shifts and universal health coverage goals drive up the demand for midwifery services, our commitment must keep pace with it.

Midwives are the unsung heroes of life’s most precious moments. UNFPA, the Ministry of Health, and our partners stand proudly by their side and are committed to investing in their skills, equipping them with the tools they need, and honoring their vital role.

We call on you to champion increased investment in midwifery, recognizing midwives as a critical, life-saving workforce — especially in times of crisis.

In Laos, a modest investment of just USD 3,000 can train one midwife, who in turn may serve over 1,000 women of reproductive age throughout her career. By empowering midwives, we save lives, uphold dignity, and ensure that every woman experiences childbirth with safety, compassion, and respect.