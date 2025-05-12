“Own the Moment”: Hisense debuts new campaign celebrating its sponsorship of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

QINGDAO, China, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, has launched a new campaign, themed “Own the Moment” that illustrates how shared experiences like the highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ are opportunities that can bring us together and amplify the joy in our lives. Hisense is an Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and “Own the Moment” aligns with Hisense’s commitment to innovation and technology, and pursuit of the champion spirit as it builds a world-class enterprise.

Hisense has long celebrated the “beautiful game”. Besides being an Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, it has been a global sponsor for two FIFA World Cups™ and a partner for three UEFA European Championships. The collaboration with FIFA underscores Hisense’s commitment to delivering pioneering home appliances and technologies that can improve everyday life.



Hisense “Own the Moment” Campaign

The “Own the Moment” campaign highlights how Hisense’s state-of-the-art, innovative products and technologies are enhancing special moments for fans worldwide.

Fans can experience all excitement on the pitch and the energy of the stadium from the comfort of their living rooms with the Hisense 100″ U7 TV and the Hisense C2 Ultra Projector. The ultrasmooth, rich colors and deeply immersive audio-visual performance of the Hisense 100″ U7 TV and the vivid colors and razor-sharp details of the C2 Ultra Projector bring the tournament action to life. It’s as though you’re watching from the best seat in the stadium.

Thirsty sports fans will love the PureFlat Smart Series Refrigerator, which includes a convenient ice and water dispenser. And it can hold plenty of snacks to feed friends and family who gather to watch their favorite teams play. The Hisense Uni Series Air Conditioner lets users stay cool and stay focused on the game, as its Smart Eye and TMS control systems automatically adjust temperature, humidity, airflow speed and direction based on occupant movement.

Hisense aims to help fans “Own the Moment” and enjoy the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, as it grows its brand among fans of the world’s most popular sport.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

Click here to “Own the Moment” together: https://youtu.be/xkFiT7zB6ow?si=Eu_cw6f4aNxXCalM

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.