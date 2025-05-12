RSMC Announces 1-on-1 Asian Consultation Tour With Complementary Webinar Featuring Single Father Case

TAIPEI, HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As International Father’s Day approaches, societies worldwide are increasingly embracing diverse family structures, expanding the meaning of fatherhood. Beyond traditional heterosexual families, gay couples, single men, and even lesbian partners are taking on this vital role, providing children with unconditional love and support.

With 30 years of expertise in fertility treatments, California-based Reproductive Science Medical Center (RSMC) announces its June tour across Asian cities including Taipei, Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. Medical Director Dr. Harari will conduct free 1-on-1 consultations, with an online seminar available on June 8 for those unable to attend in person. To demonstrate our commitment, special discounts will be offered to attendees!

Taiwan, Asia’s first region to legalize same-sex marriage with progressive fertility policies, has seen RSMC facilitate hundreds of successful cases. A single father will share his firsthand IVF experience at the event – from selecting hospitals and egg donors to matching with compassionate carriers, navigating legal processes for bringing his child home, and explaining this courageous journey.

RSMC maintains its own egg bank and compassionate carrier network, offering end-to-end Mandarin-friendly services. Beyond medical expertise, we coordinate international embryo/sperm transport, legal insurance, postpartum care, baby repatriation, and citizenship planning. For busy professionals, our “Guaranteed Success” program streamlines the path to parenthood.

Join Us:

Free in-person consultations ( Taipei / Shanghai / Beijing / Shenzhen )

/ / / ) Free online seminar: June 8

Contact:

Line/WeChat: rsmctw

WhatsApp: +1 858-342-6046

Official Websites:

Traditional Chinese | Simplified Chinese | English | Japanese

Contact Us:

Line: rsmctw

WhatsApp: +1 858-342-6046

WeChat: rsmctw

Email: rsmctw@fertile.com.hk