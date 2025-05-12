TECNO SPARK 40 Series Set for Global Debut as the First Smartphone with MediaTek Helio G200

HONG KONG, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO, an AI-driven innovative technology brand, will be the first to feature MediaTek’s latest Helio G200 chipset in the upcoming SPARK 40 Series. The new processor will debut on the premium model SPARK 40 Pro+, with the Helio G200 offering an over 10% performance boost over its predecessor. This translates to enhanced smoothness, faster computing, and a seamless entertainment experience, elevating the performance of entry-level smartphones.

Elevated Power and Seamless Entertainment

At the heart of the SPARK 40 Pro+ is the MediaTek Helio G200, a next-gen 4G chipset built on TSMC’s advanced 6nm process. It features an octa-core CPU configuration with 2x Cortex-A76 cores at 2.2GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz, delivering smoother responsiveness and faster multi-tasking.

Benchmark tests place the MediaTek Helio G200 at approximately 470,000 on AnTuTu, marking a 10% performance uplift compared to the previous generation. Users can expect significantly faster app launches, more responsive interactions, and better handling of multiple tasks simultaneously.

The ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU also sees a notable upgrade, with its operating frequency increased to 1.1GHz, delivering a 10% improvement in single-core graphics processing. This ensures richer, more immersive gaming and multimedia experiences even in demanding scenarios.

“The MediaTek Helio G200 empowers TECNO to deliver superior performance in the coming SPARK 40 Series, enabling users to experience flagship-level responsiveness, seamless operation, and sustained power that elevates everyday smartphone interactions,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business .

“The SPARK 40 Series will not just be raising specs,” said Joey Qu, TECNO senior product manager. “With the Helio G200 as its engine, the SPARK 40 Series redefines what’s possible in its class, offering an unprecedented experience for its users — All while delivering signature slim design”.

Visuals and Connectivity Redefined

Taking visual quality to new heights, the SPARK 40 Pro+ pairs the Helio G200 with TECNO’s customized algorithms, enabling 1.5K super-resolution rendering — the strongest visual configuration in its price range. This exceptional synergy results in sharper, more vibrant visuals and intelligent upscaling, redefining entertainment expectations for affordable smartphones.

The MediaTek Helio G200 also brings advanced modem enhancements, supporting DCSAR (Dynamic Communication Smart Adaptive Response), which boosts significant improvement in network efficiency even in complex or weak signal environments. Users can expect more stable and faster connections, translating to seamless streaming, calling, and gaming on the go.

The TECNO SPARK 40 Series is set to launch in global markets in July, which will blends eye-catching slim aesthetics with flagship-caliber power and TECNO AI features, with more details to be announced soon.

