Vientiane South Station Drives Southeast Asia’s Fruit Logistics

Laos’ Vientiane South Station has become a crucial regional fruit distribution center, now handling over 2,000 tons of tropical fruit daily.

According to the Lao-China Railway Company, the station serves as a key transit point for tropical fruit. The site processed more than 20,000 tons of fruit in April alone.

Popular tropical fruits, especially durian and mangoes from Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, and neighboring countries, are being shipped to China through this railway corridor, the company confirmed.

Rail transport has significantly reduced shipping times, minimized fruit spoilage, and ensured quality preservation for consumers, particularly crucial for highly perishable tropical fruits, where rapid transportation is essential, completing the entire journey in 55 hours compared to the conventional 5-7 day transit period.

This growth is supported by the success of the China–Laos–Thailand railway freight service, which launched on 7 February 2023. The inaugural train, carrying 286 tons of vegetables in 19 refrigerated containers from Kunming to Vientiane, where the cargo was transferred to Thai trains at Thanaleng Station for final delivery to Bangkok.