Global Superstar Ram Charan Unveils World’s First Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Singapore – Joined By His Beloved Dog Rhyme

Ram Charan unveils Madame Tussauds Singapore first-ever celebrity-pet dual figure

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2025 – Madame Tussauds Singapore, operated by Merlin Entertainments, proudly unveils the world’s first wax figure of Indian cinema megastar, immortalised in a first-ever dual celebrity and pet figures —alongside his beloved pet

The multi-talented actor came face-to-face with his figure for the first time at Madame Tussauds London, joined by his family and his father, legendary actor Mr. Chiranjeevi. The figure will then make its way to its permanent home at Madame Tussauds Singapore from 20th May 2025 onwards.

Ram Charan shared, “When I saw the figure for the first time, I was absolutely stunned. The likeness is unbelievable—from the expression to the stance to the exact detail of Rhyme by my side. It’s like looking in a mirror, and I’m so thrilled that fans around the world will get to experience me up close.”

The creation of Ram Charan’s wax figure was a feat of precision and artistry, with many months went into bringing both Ram Charan and Rhyme to life with astonishing detail. Every feature—from the subtle tilt of his head to the lifelike posture of Rhyme—was crafted with care to reflect the actor’s unique personality and calm confidence.

Jim Kempton, Principal Sculptor at Merlin Magic Making, commented, “What made this project so special was the chance to capture not just a global film icon, but the deep connection he shares with his dog, Rhyme. We worked closely with Ram to ensure every detail—from his posture and smile to Rhyme’s alert gaze—was perfect. This figure is a celebration of both his star power and his warmth as a person.”

Ram Charan is joined by his family at figure unveiling, including his father Mr Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan is styled in a custom black velvet bandhgala, which he wore at the 2023 Oscars. The outfit is a blend of Indian tradition with red-carpet elegance, featuring a high collar, subtle gold detailing, and a tailored fit. It marked the Oscar win for “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, a landmark achievement for Ram Charan, the first-ever win for an Indian song in that category. This brought global attention to Telugu cinema, and solidified his status as an international star thanks to his powerful performance in the film.

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of IIFA, commented, “For over 25 years, IIFA and Madame Tussauds have shared a proud partnership built on celebrating Indian cinema’s biggest icons and its extraordinary cultural journey across the world. This unveiling of Ram Charan’s figure, a global superstar whose roots in South Indian cinema have redefined international perceptions is a milestone moment that reflects the growing influence of regional cinema alongside Bollywood on the global stage. As we continue to amplify Indian film through IIFA and IIFA Utsavam, it is heartening to see the world embrace our stars, stories, and artistry. Together with Madame Tussauds, we remain committed to showcasing the diversity, depth, and dynamism of Indian cinema to audiences everywhere.”

Ram Charan is amazed by likeness of his world first Madame Tussauds wax figure

Fans are invited to Madame Tussauds Singapore, from 20th May, to meet their hero up close and even share the spotlight with Rhyme. This is a major highlight for Madame Tussauds Singapore, which continues to celebrate Bollywood and South Indian cinema’s global impact through immersive and interactive exhibits.

