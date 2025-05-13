Siam Piwat Invites Modern Travelers to Discover the ‘ONESIAM Global Visitor Card,’ the Ultimate All-in-One Key to Premium Travel Experiences in Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2025 –is redefining travel experiences in Bangkok with the, an exclusive privilege card created especially for global visitors. Designed to match the needs of modern explorers, the card offers seamless access to extraordinary experiences across travel, shopping, dining, sightseeing, and more under the concept ofThis all-in-one travel companion unlocks premium benefits both inside and beyond Siam Piwat’s world-renowned shopping destinations, connecting visitors to Bangkok’s top attractions and services with ease like never before.

“The ONESIAM Global Visitor Card isn’t just a privilege card — it’s a world-class guest experience platform,” said Mr. Kriengsak Suvorapamaneesawat, Head of Global Partnership Management at Siam Piwat. “Built on deep insights into today’s travelers, the card offers curated benefits to elevate the travel experience in Thailand from pre-tip, during-trip to post-trip. Through collaborations with leading partners across several sectors such as airlines, hotels, logistics, and tourism, we’ve created an essential card that delivers convenience, value, and unique experiences because we believe Every journey should begin with a lasting impression and a feeling of exclusivity from the very first step in Thailand.”

ONESIAM Global Visitor Card – Privilege card for tourists across Bangkok’s 6 premier malls

Revolutionize Your Travel Experience in Thailand with a Single Card that Covers Everything You Need

The ONESIAM Global Visitor Card is designed to be the ultimate key to unlocking a next-level journey. This all-in-one privilege card offers exclusive access across four dimensions that cater to the needs of today’s travelers:

Access More : Enjoy deeper discounts and exclusive deals reserved for ONESIAM cardholders across all six premier destinations—Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, and ICS. Save up to 80% at over 200 brands, plus enjoy extra perks like an additional 5% off at select department stores and supermarkets, namely: Paragon Department Store, Gourmet Market, Discovery Selection, and Siam Takashimaya.

: Enjoy deeper discounts and exclusive deals reserved for ONESIAM cardholders across all six premier destinations—Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, and ICS. Save up to 80% at over 200 brands, plus enjoy extra perks like an additional 5% off at select department stores and supermarkets, namely: Paragon Department Store, Gourmet Market, Discovery Selection, and Siam Takashimaya. Access Extra : Unlock a world of travel conveniences designed to make every step of your journey effortless. Cardholders enjoy exclusive access to seamless services—airport transfers, luggage storage, mobile connectivity, and international shipping—through trusted partners like Grab, G.B. Limousine, Bolt, Bellugg, DHL, TrueMove H, and dtac. With over 70% of travelers favoring one-stop solutions, this card goes beyond shopping benefits to deliver a truly streamlined travel experience.

: Unlock a world of travel conveniences designed to make every step of your journey effortless. Cardholders enjoy exclusive access to seamless services—airport transfers, luggage storage, mobile connectivity, and international shipping—through trusted partners like Grab, G.B. Limousine, Bolt, Bellugg, DHL, TrueMove H, and dtac. With over 70% of travelers favoring one-stop solutions, this card goes beyond shopping benefits to deliver a truly streamlined travel experience. Access Beyond : Dive into a variety of memorable experiences perfect for families and groups, beyond the shopping centers. From exploring museums and iconic landmarks to hopping on a local tuk-tuk ride, the card is poised to connect visitors to authentic local life and cultural charm. Step into a world of exclusive travel perks with the ONESIAM Global Partner Ecosystem which features over 250 partners, including top airlines, hotels, hospitals, and tourist attractions.

: Dive into a variety of memorable experiences perfect for families and groups, beyond the shopping centers. From exploring museums and iconic landmarks to hopping on a local tuk-tuk ride, the card is poised to connect visitors to authentic local life and cultural charm. Step into a world of exclusive travel perks with the ONESIAM Global Partner Ecosystem which features over 250 partners, including top airlines, hotels, hospitals, and tourist attractions. Access Worldwide: Indulge in travel perks that go beyond borders. As a ONESIAM Global Visitor Card holder, travelers will benefit from free lounge access and a complimentary welcome drink at the prestigious Hong Kong Times Square, a proud member of the ONESIAM Global Privilege Partnership.

“Today’s travelers want more than just sights — they want unique, valuable, meaningful, and personalized experiences,” added Mr. Suvorapamaneesawat. “The ONESIAM Global Visitor Card was created to deliver exactly that, while helping position Thailand as a must-visit global destination for modern tourists.”

Privileges under the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card

Boosting Thailand’s Global Tourism Ambition

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, over 33 million international visitors are expected to travel to Thailand in 2025, with the majority coming from Asia, particularly China, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore, which together account for more than 60%. Travelers from these countries prioritize convenience, all-in-one access, and great value — and that’s exactly why the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card was created. It’s designed to simplify every part of the trip, making it more convenient, rewarding, and stress-free, allowing travelers to focus on enjoying Thailand to the fullest.

The ONESIAM Global Visitor Card has already gained strong traction, attracting over 400,000 international visitors from 150 countries. Members actively enjoy exclusive benefits across dining, fashion, and transportation — saving up to THB 10,000 per trip.

“ONESIAM is committed to creating the best experience for every visitor. We believe the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card has the potential to become a leading model for regional travel cards — one that seamlessly brings together tourism, retail, and digital innovation. In a world of where experience is everything in the tourism sector, this card will give travelers something truly exceptional at every step of their journey,” Mr. Suvorapamaneesawat concluded.

And there’s even more to look forward to — Following the overwhelming success of last year’s launch, ONESIAM is set to unveil the 2nd season of the highly anticipated ONESIAM Global Grand Giveaway, the biggest tourist promotion of the year, running from 20 June to 30 September 2025. This campaign is part of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2025 and is available exclusively to international visitors who register for the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card

Cardholders will enjoy Double Rewards, including Win 1 Get 1 Free Coupons at leading shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. They’ll also win world-class prizes worth over 10 million baht — from free flights and luxury five-star stays to Michelin-starred meals and exclusive attraction access.

ONESIAM continues to redefine the visitor experience, making Thailand’s summer season more rewarding than ever.

To apply for the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card, visit https://app.onesiam.com/4h6O76y

Siam Piwat Company Limited

Siam Piwat is a leading retail and real estate developer that owns Bangkok’s top destinations, including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok. Siam Piwat has 50 subsidiaries across seven core businesses: real estate development, department stores, retail, food and beverage, venue management, digital platforms, and business support.

ONESIAM is Siam Piwat’s premier guest experience program, crafted to deliver extraordinary experiences, world-class services, and innovative platforms that elevate the journey across its six iconic destinations. ONESIAM Global, a specialized extension of this program, is tailored specifically for international visitors. The ONESIAM Global Visitor Card is the key to accessing extraordinary privileges, offers, and experiences, providing guests with more discounts than regular visitors. It offers exclusive benefits not only across the six malls but also from a network of partners beyond the 6 malls. Additionally, guests enjoy extra services to facilitate their journey and gain privileges worldwide through a global partner network.