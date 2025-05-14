Intermittent Hypoxia-Hyperoxia Therapy (IHHT) Launched: Breakthrough Breathing Therapy for Heart, Brain, and Healthy Aging

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2025 – Ai Mediq SA today officially launched Intermittent Hypoxia-Hyperoxia Therapy (IHHT), a science-backed, non-invasive breathing therapy that strengthens the cardiovascular system at its cellular core. By training the body to adapt to fluctuating oxygen levels, IHHT enhances heart function, improves metabolic efficiency, supports cognitive health, and reduces inflammation.

IHHT cycles between low-oxygen (hypoxia) and high-oxygen (hyperoxia) breathing intervals, acting like “interval training for your cells.” It optimizes oxygen use, lowers inflammation, and boosts resilience without the risks associated with continuous hypoxia.

Rooted in oxygen-sensing molecular mechanisms, a Nobel Prize-winning discovery, IHHT triggers regenerative cellular processes. Devices like ReOxy® and HIBERG® use Self-Regulated Treatment (SRT) technology to personalize sessions based on real-time data such as heart rate and oxygen saturation, ensuring optimal and safe results.

Clinical Evidence

A 2023 review published in Metabolites analyzed 16 clinical studies (https://www.mdpi.com/2218-1989/13/2/181), confirming IHHT’s benefits across cardiovascular, cognitive, and metabolic health:

Cardiac Rehabilitation : 15 sessions improved exercise tolerance, lipid profiles, and quality of life (Glazachev et al., 2017).

: 15 sessions improved exercise tolerance, lipid profiles, and quality of life (Glazachev et al., 2017). Cognitive Health : Elderly patients showed a 20% MoCA score improvement after IHHT (Serebrovska et al., 2019).

: Elderly patients showed a 20% MoCA score improvement after IHHT (Serebrovska et al., 2019). Metabolic Syndrome : IHHT reduced LDL cholesterol, inflammatory markers, and improved blood sugar control (Bestavashvili et al., 2021).

: IHHT reduced LDL cholesterol, inflammatory markers, and improved blood sugar control (Bestavashvili et al., 2021). Geriatric Care: Combined therapy led to a 30% greater improvement in mobility and cognitive function (Bayer et al., 2017).

Ripple Effects of IHHT

Beyond the proven benefits, IHHT enhances cognitive function, supports metabolism and longevity, improves athletic recovery, and reduces systemic inflammation.

From Clinical Evidence to Real-World Application: ReOxy® and HIBERG®

Once reserved for elite athletes and clinical trials, IHHT is now accessible to both medical professionals and health-conscious individuals:

ReOxy® is a CE-certified medical device designed for clinical settings. It delivers fully automated IHHT protocols tailored to individual patients, making it ideal for cardiology, rehabilitation, and integrative medicine practices.

HIBERG® adapts the same core technology for personal use, offering guided breathing sessions to support recovery, stress relief, sleep, and energy balance. It’s a powerful wellness solution for anyone seeking performance and longevity.

Both devices are powered by SRT-Technology, ensuring personalised, safe, and effective treatment every session.

About Ai Mediq SA

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Ai Mediq SA develops advanced breathing therapies backed by clinical research. Its flagship innovations, ReOxy® and HIBERG®, bring cutting-edge, non-invasive solutions into everyday health practices.

Contact: Lam Pei Xian, enquiry@aimediqasia.com