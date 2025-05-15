Captiva Verde Welcomes Simon Lester to the Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – May 15, 2025 – Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) (“Captiva Verde”), a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symboland further listed on the US OTC Market under the trading symbolannounces that Simon Lester has joined our Advisory Board to provide guidance on our creation of the world’s only pure virgin water bottling platform making only absolute pure water created by the Genesis Systems’ patented suite of commercial scale atmospheric water making devices and technology.

The global bottled water business is expected to soar to USD $500 Billion by 2030. Over one-third of all packaged beverages consumed were water. Alcoholic beverages were second. In 2024, bottled water worldwide generated USD $364 Billion.

Simon Lester has over 30 years of beverage and consumer product experience in Canada, the US, UK & Europe. He has built his career around identifying innovative beverage and food concepts and successfully finding their markets and scaling the businesses.

Simon was co-founder, President & CEO of the ESKA bottled water business in Canada, one of Canada’s leading bottled water brands, establishing a unique purity position for the brand based on its glacially formed aquifer in Quebec. ESKA went from a start-up to being sold across in thousands of retail outlets including Costco, Walmart and Amazon in the USA and Canada. Eska is a top ten bottled water company. Captiva Verde, through use of the Genesis water technology, will target the entire US and Canada, as well as hotels and government agencies across North America.

In the 1990’s, Simon started and built Cott Corporation (now Refresco)’s premium private label beverage business in the UK & Europe, where be established significant market share in the soda business and built joint ventures in Europe with the Virgin Group and with Cadbury Schweppes.

In the early 2000’s, Simon acquired a novel carbohydrate technology from Leeds University in the UK and built a specialist sports beverage company, Galactogen Products, which provided endurance athletes with superior energy and hydration properties. This business was successfully exited with a sale to Cadbury Schweppes PLC.

Currently co-founder and CEO of Canada’s privately held Radically Good Food Company, which is a specialist consumer products business that has established a unique position as an ultra-clean “free-from” organic chocolate brand, which supplies many successful snack brands with pure chocolate. In this role, Simon pioneered the development of a chocolate brand for a leading social media figure, which has become a breakthrough chocolate brand in the US and internationally.

Simon’s early experience was with Cadbury Schweppes in the UK and USA, as well serving a term in the consulting business with Monitor Group (now Monitor Deloitte). Simon has an MBA from INSEAD in France and an MA from Oxford University.

Jeff Ciachurski, CEO of Captiva Verde, says: “We are honoured to have corporate leaders such as Simon Lester guide our journey into true pure virgin water sales that provides economic opportunities wherever possible. Our leadership will help solve the impending global water crisis where governments and private citizens are pushing back on using precious water tables and native waterways for bottled water production. There is a sacred uniqueness of creating pure virgin drinking water from the atmosphere that is not only 100% sustainable and pure, but, in addition, does not require any exploitation of the precious remaining ground water tables.” MDC will assist with sales in Canada.

About Matnaggewinu Development Corp (MDC)

Matnaggewinu Development Corp (MDC) is a Mi’kmaq-led development corporation that focuses on advancing economic opportunities, fostering self-sufficiency, and supporting Mi’kmaq communities through initiatives in affordable housing, health and wellness, pure drinking water, aerospace, defense, and sustainable infrastructure development. Founded by Nowlen Augustine, MDC is dedicated to creating long-term, sustainable economic growth for indigenous communities. MDC is 49% owned by Captiva Verde.

About Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) is a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the US OTC Market. The company focuses on sustainable housing, health, and wellness initiatives in Indigenous communities and is expanding into aerospace, defense, and space systems. Captiva Verde partners with organizations like MDC to promote economic reconciliation and self-sufficiency.

