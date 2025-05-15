Disney’s Stitch Makes a Splash with Exclusive Seaside-Inspired Collection at OH!SOME

Playful seaside-themed merchandise debuts, blending functionality with the charm of Disney’s beloved character.



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 May 2025 – Shoppers at OH!SOME‘s Grand Kota Bintang location in Bekasi are being greeted by an exciting and unexpected sight this month: Disney’s mischievous Stitch perched atop the storefront, flashing his signature playful grin. This eye-catching display celebrates the global launch of OH!SOME’s exclusive Stitch Beach Collection — a first-of-its-kind collaboration that comes just ahead of Disney’s highly anticipated live-action Lilo & Stitch release.

This limited-edition collection reimagines Stitch’s universe with refreshing seaside-inspired designs, perfect for summer adventures. Featuring a mix of statement pieces and practical accessories, the collection effortlessly captures the essence of beachside relaxation. From whimsical straw shoulder bags and vibrant bento boxes to plush beach towels and flip-flops, these items are must-haves for every Stitch fan planning a sunny getaway.

“We’re thrilled to bring this exclusive collection to our customers,” shared an OH!SOME representative. “At OH!SOME, we’re all about spreading joy and creating meaningful moments. Whether through our products or interactive events, we aim to be a destination for happy memories.”

Collection Highlights

The Stitch Seaside-Inspired Collection offers a wide range of thoughtful designs, blending functionality with the playful charm of Disney’s beloved character. Standout items include:

Acrylic quicksand blocks featuring Stitch and Angel in beach-themed scenes.

featuring Stitch and Angel in beach-themed scenes. Surfing Stitch charms that add a fun touch to accessories.

that add a fun touch to accessories. Adorable plush toys showcasing Stitch in jellyfish, crab, and anglerfish hats.

showcasing Stitch in jellyfish, crab, and anglerfish hats. Practical essentials like straw shoulder bags, bento boxes, beach towels, and flip-flops designed for style and functionality.

The collection also extends beyond beach essentials to include versatile, everyday items infused with summer vibes — such as hair accessories, neck pillows, handheld fans, scented candles, and portable chargers. These products bring a touch of holiday spirit into daily routines.

OH!SOME’s Rapid Expansion

Since debuting in Malaysia in September 2024, OH!SOME has quickly become a favorite destination for fun and unique merchandise and has quickly expanded across Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Perak, and other regions, with its sights now set on entering the Singapore market later this month.

Hashtag: #OHSOME

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.