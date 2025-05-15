Oliver Healthcare Packaging opens state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Johor to meet the needs of pharmaceutical and medical device companies in Asia-Pacific

The 120,000 square foot manufacturing facility is the largest of Oliver’s plants in the region



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 May 2025 – Oliver Healthcare Packaging (“Oliver”), a leading healthcare company driving quality and innovation in medical packaging, has officially opened its new 120,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Johor, Malaysia. The opening ceremony was officiated by Yang Berhormat Tuan Lee Ting Han, Chairman of the Johor State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee.



From (L-R): Mr. Mohd Reduan Mohd Zabri, Director, Johor Office Malaysia Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Mr. Michael Benevento, President & Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Healthcare Packaging, Yang Berhormat Tuan Lee Ting Han, Chairman of Johor State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee, Mr. Kenneth De Muynck, General Manager, Asia-Pacific Oliver Healthcare Packaging, Mr. Warren Shaw, Vice President, Global R&D & Quality, Oliver Healthcare Packaging, at the grand opening of Oliver Healthcare Packaging’s Johor manufacturing facility

Located strategically within the i-Tech Valley in Iskandar Puteri, the facility will join a growing number of companies operating out of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and will serve Oliver’s growing customer base across Asia-Pacific.

The new manufacturing facility will create various roles across quality, engineering, logistics and supply chain, and build resilience in Oliver’s regional operations. Equipped with the latest state-of-the-art equipment and ISO13845, ISO-7 and ISO-8 cleanrooms, the facility will produce high-quality, medical grade packaging such as pouches, lids and roll stock. Oliver will support customer productivity and regulatory efforts in this diverse regional market.

“Asia-Pacific has fast become a hub for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, and Malaysia alone is home to the highest concentration of medical device manufacturing sites in the region. The new facility’s capabilities will boost in-region sourcing for our operations and will aim to address gaps in demand and expertise for the Asia-Pacific healthcare industry,” said Michael Benevento, President and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver.

With over 50 years of experience in the design and manufacturing of medical-grade packaging, Oliver continues to strengthen its focus on quality and sustainability with the new facility. With state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and a focus on designing out waste before it is created, Oliver is positioned to work with customers to reduce emissions and gain efficiency. Additionally, the new site has enhancements contributing to a more sustainable working environment through features such as auto sensor energy saving LED lights and a rainwater harvesting system.

“We have witnessed tremendous growth in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries in the region, and our new capabilities in Johor aim to handle the growing demand from our customers across a wider geography in Asia-Pacific with a more resilient supply chain. We are committed to delivering unsurpassed innovation and quality, and we look forward to better meeting the evolving needs of the region’s healthcare companies,” said Kenneth De Muynck, General Manager, Asia-Pacific, Oliver.

The new Johor facility is part of Oliver’s commitment to growing globally, with a focus on local support. Across Asia, Oliver has been investing in new capabilities to support the medical industry. This includes an ISO-7 converting facility in Suzhou, China as well as a fully-equipped technical lab in Singapore to collaborate with customers on packaging design, innovation, testing, and troubleshooting.

Hashtag: #OliverHealthcarePackaging #Healthcare #MedicalDevice #ManufacturingFacility

https://www.oliverhcp.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/oliver-healthcare-packaging

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Oliver Healthcare Packaging

Oliver is not just a packaging company, but a healthcare company first. With its primary mission to protect patients, Oliver is a leading supplier of medical-grade packaging. Through 9 manufacturing sites across 3 continents, Oliver offers pouches, die-cut lids, HDPE cards, and innovative materials to the medical device, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical markets. Learn more about how Oliver’s packaging is Designed to protect at www.oliverhcp.com.