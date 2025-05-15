Tenchijin to Share Expertise in Satellite Data Applications at Penang Slush’D 2025

PENANG, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 May 2025 – Tenchijin Inc., a space-tech innovator based in Tokyo, will participate as a featured speaker at Penang Slush’D 2025, taking place from May 19-21, 2025, in Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia. The event is a regional edition of Slush Finland, one of the world’s largest startup events.

Yohei Nishiyama, Executive Officer and Business Development Manager, who leads new business development and global expansion initiatives, will represent Tenchijin to discuss “The Frontier of Satellite Data Applications.”

About Penang Slush’D 2025

Penang Slush’D 2025 is an international tech event that brings together startup entrepreneurs and investors from around the world. The event’s theme, “Between Worlds” focuses on exploring opportunities to build new connections while overcoming divisions.

Session Details:

Title: “From Space to Solutions: The Practical Uses of Satellite Data”

Date: May 20, 2025 (Day 2) 15:15-15:45 (Local Time)

Venue: Impact Stage @ Loft29

Tenchijin maintains an office in Malaysia and recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Universiti Sains Malaysia for collaborative research on infrastructure assessment and renewable energy site selection using AI technology and satellite data. Through this speaking engagement at Penang Slush’D 2025, the company aims to showcase the potential of satellite data solutions globally while accelerating its business expansion and partnerships in Southeast Asia and beyond.

About Tenchijin Inc.

Tenchijin Inc. is a pioneering space technology company that develops innovative solutions for infrastructure management. Its flagship product, KnoWaterleak, utilizes satellite technology and advanced algorithms to detect and prevent water leaks, contributing to sustainable water resource management globally.

About Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak:

Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak is an advanced cloud-based mapping service that leverages satellite data and AI technology to support efficient leak inspections for water utilities and contractors. Using data from multiple satellites and open data sources, it identifies high-risk areas for leaks within 100m square zones. A key feature of the system is its integration with digital water supply registers and distribution pipe maps, enabling centralized management of leak risk through a 5-level evaluation system. The intuitive interface enables real-time data monitoring, facilitating rapid leak detection and repair planning.

Through regular registration and management of leak locations, the AI continuously reassesses risk levels based on accumulated data, improving accuracy over time. Field demonstrations conducted with the Cabinet Office and various municipalities in 2022 have shown potential cost reductions of up to 65% in inspections and time savings of up to 85% in investigations.

The system has received high recognition for its technical excellence and ease of implementation, earning the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Prize at the 7th Infrastructure Maintenance Grand Prize.

Special site for Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak

https://knowaterleak.space/

For inquiries regarding the expansion of Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak in Asia, please contact the following:

Asia Business Development Div.

Contact: asia-t@tenchijin.co.jp

Company overview

Company name: Tenchijin, Inc.

Address: Room 3, Ground Floor, Block 2330, Century Square, Jalan Usahawan, Off, Persiaran Multimedia, 63000, Cyberjaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Representative: Yasuhito Sakuraba, CEO

Business content: land evaluation consulting using satellite data

Site URL: tenchijin.co.jp/?hl=en

