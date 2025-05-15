Thai Energy Minister Visits Laos to Expand Cross-Border Electricity Trade Amid Corruption Probe

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, arrived in Laos today on an official visit aimed at deepening energy cooperation, even as he faces a corruption investigation at home.

Pirapan was welcomed in Vientiane by Lao Vice Minister of Energy and Mines Salermxay Kommasith and Minister of Energy and Mines Khammany Inthirath. The visit, made at the invitation of Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, is focused on expanding Thailand’s imports of renewable electricity from Laos under government-to-government agreements.

The Thai delegation is seeking to secure a more stable and cost-effective supply of renewable energy, particularly from hydropower, which is seen as critical to the country’s energy transition strategy.

Discussions between the two sides are centered on four key areas: strengthening electricity grid interconnections, upgrading and expanding transmission infrastructure, developing efficient cross-border payment systems, and facilitating electricity trade with Malaysia and Singapore via Thailand’s power grid. These efforts aim to boost regional energy connectivity while ensuring a consistent and resilient power supply for Thailand.

Pirapan highlighted Laos’ hydropower as one of the most stable energy sources in the region. Unlike Thailand, where water resources are often prioritized for agriculture and hydropower generation depends on reservoir overflow, Laos benefits from continuous river flows that support year-round power production.

During the visit, the delegation is expected to tour major hydropower sites, including the Nam Ngum 1 hydropower plant in Vientiane Province and possibly the under-construction Luang Prabang Mekong dam project.

However, Pirapan’s trip comes amid growing scrutiny at home. He was scheduled to appear before Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on 14 May in relation to allegations that he distributed food relief supplies bearing stickers with his name and photo to flood victims, a move that may violate ethical standards for public officials, according to the NACC.