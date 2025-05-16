Cambodia’s Biggest Airport to Open in July, Ending Pochentong’s 70-Year Run

Cambodia is preparing to open the USD 1.5 billion Techo International Airport (TIA) on 10 July, with final checks underway and construction now 96 percent complete.

The new facility will replace Pochentong International Airport, which is set to close for passenger operations after nearly 70 years in service.

Located around 20 kilometers south of Phnom Penh in Kandal and Takeo provinces, TIA spans 2,600 hectares and is built to Level 4F international standards, allowing it to handle large long-haul aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-800.

The airport is being developed by Cambodia Airport Investment Co., Ltd., a joint venture between the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation.

Pochentong to Be Preserved

All passenger operations will transfer from Pochentong International Airport, also known as Phnom Penh International Airport, to TIA in July. However, Prime Minister Hun Manet has confirmed that the government has no plans to sell Pochentong Airport to any private company.

Speaking at the 80th anniversary of Cambodia’s National Police, Hun Manet said the old airport would be preserved as a state-owned facility for use as a backup in case of emergencies and to honor its historical value as a project initiated by King Norodom Sihanouk.

Boost for Aviation Sector

The launch of TIA comes as Cambodia’s aviation sector rebounds strongly. In 2024, the country’s three international airports handled 6.2 million passengers, with 31 domestic and international airlines operating flights.

TIA is expected to ease congestion, boost connectivity, and support Cambodia’s growing tourism and trade sectors. Authorities are now focused on final certification and operational readiness to ensure the airport meets global aviation standards in time for the official opening.