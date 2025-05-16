HKBU Survey Finds Over 3 in 4 Hong Kongers View Climate Change “Fake News” as a Significant Threat

HKBU Fact Check Hosts Exhibition to Raise Public’s Science Information Literacy



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 May 2025 – Climate change remains a pressing global issue, but misinformation obscures public understanding. A survey conducted by HKBU Fact Check under Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) showed that over 3 in 4 (over 75%) of the respondents in Hong Kong consider climate change misinformation a “very serious” to “extremely serious” challenge, while nearly 25% of respondents hold misconceptions, for example, “cold waves disprove climate change,” “climate change is purely a natural process and unrelated to human activity,” and “(possessing) a sense of fatalism, with some believing that humanity has already missed the chance to address climate disasters and should continue burning fossil fuels.”

The latest exhibition by HKBU Fact Check, titled “Is Climate Change a Genuine Phenomenon?”, addresses public misconceptions about climate change and delves into the typical narrative traps of climate change misinformation. It also shares tips for validating facts with a fact-checking mindset and skills, offering various ways for the public to understand how to identify and debunk scientific misinformation and promote information literacy.

Professor Stephanie Jean TSANG, Assistant Professor in the Department of Communication Studies, School of Communication, HKBU and Director of HKBU Fact Check, conducted an online survey with 1,600 local residents in Hong Kong at the end of last year. The survey found that when the term “global warming” is mentioned, Hong Kongers associate it with concepts such as the greenhouse effect, glacial melting, and sea-level rise. While these terms are frequently mentioned in the “climate change” discourse, they are not commonly experienced in Hong Kong, reflecting that public understanding of “climate change” is not derived from personal experiences from everyday lives but rather from information received through various channels.

Professor Tsang said: “Public understanding and stance on climate issues are significantly shaped by the information channels they access. Therefore, there is an urgent need in the field of science communication to strengthen the analysis of mechanisms for misinformation dissemination and to thoroughly examine its potential impacts on public perception. In today’s digital age, online platforms have become one of the primary contexts for the public to acquire scientific knowledge. This makes enhancing scientific information literacy and critical thinking skills a crucial component in fostering rational social discussion. This is exactly the core purpose of our exhibition, ‘Is Climate Change a Genuine Phenomenon?’.”

HKBU Fact Check’s Exhibition “Is Climate Change a Genuine Phenomenon?” Cultivates Information Literacy

To enhance the public’s information literacy to discern climate change information and combat misinformation, HKBU Fact Check hosts a groundbreaking science information literacy exhibition titled “Is Climate Change a Genuine Phenomenon?” from now until 22nd May. The exhibition deconstructs common public misconceptions about climate change and delves into the typical narrative traps of climate change misinformation, and shares tips to validate true facts with a fact-checking mindset and skills, offering various ways for the public to understand how to identify and debunk scientific misinformation.

The exhibition invites attendees to explore a range of topics, including the distinction between “weather” and “climate” and the implications of a “once-in-a-century” rainstorm. By adopting a transdisciplinary approach that integrates public health and environmental science, participants can deepen their understanding of the facts related to climate change. In addition, the exhibition showcases fact-checking cases by HKBU Fact Check, which address climate issues such as verifying changes in the status of Antarctic sea ice through satellite data and debunking data manipulation tactics prevalent in “climate hoax” theories.

Professor ZHONG Bu, Dean of the School of Communication at HKBU, said: “In an era where information is abundant yet often misleading, comprehensive information literacy education is crucial in combating the spread of misinformation. For the past five years, HKBU Fact Check, an independently operated unit of the School of Communication, has been at the forefront of this battle. Our commitment to truth empowers the public by providing free fact-checking services, enhanced by cutting-edge artificial intelligence to streamline our efforts. Together, we are not just fighting misinformation; we are fostering a more informed society.”

HKBU Fact Check ‘Is Climate Change a Genuine Phenomenon?’ Exhibition Details:



Venue: Koo Ming Kown Exhibition Gallery, Lee Shau Kee Communication and Visual Arts Building, HKBU (5 Hereford Road, Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong)

Date: 9th – 22nd May 2025

Time: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM (Free Admission – Registration Required)

Details: Please visit Website

HKBU Fact Check’s exhibition, “Is Climate Change a Genuine Phenomenon?”, opens to the public at the Koo Ming Kown Exhibition Gallery, located on the ground floor of the Communication and Visual Arts Building at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) from now until 22nd May 2025.

About HKBU Fact Check

HKBU Fact Check is independently operated by the School of Communication at Hong Kong Baptist University. It is committed to enhancing public information literacy and fostering rational discussion on social issues through rigorous research and scientific methodologies. Over the past five years, HKBU Fact Check has published over 500 fact-check reports.