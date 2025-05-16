LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort Launches Asia’s Biggest LEGO® School Challenge 2025

Grand Prize Trip to Korea, New Speed Building Finale, and Unforgettable Prizes Await Young Builders!



JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 May 2025 – Ready, set, build! The most anticipated LEGO® school event in Asia is back—and it’s bigger, bolder, and more inspiring than ever. The LEGOLAND® Malaysia School Challenge 2025, organized in partnership with the Ministry of Education, kicks off its fourth edition with a mission to unlock the boundless creativity of students across the region.

(From left to right) Ms Stephane Thong, General Manager, Trip.com Malaysia, Ms Thila Munusamy, Director of Sales and Marketing, LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort, Mr Samuel Lee, Deputy Director General of the Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board, Mr Mohamad Zaidi Bin Ishak, Deputy Director of Sports, Co-Curricular and Arts Department, Ministry of Education Malaysia and Mr Cs Lim, Vice President, LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort

Since its inception in 2022, the Challenge has become a regional phenomenon. Following record-breaking participation in 2024, this year promises an even more thrilling experience, packed with new features and prizes that spark imagination and ignite a passion for learning.

New Theme, New Thrills: “Build Your Dream Destination”

Now open to three age categories (7–9, 10–12, and 13–17), the 2025 edition challenges students to design their ideal travel destination using LEGO bricks. Whether it’s a futuristic underwater world, an island of imagination, or a dreamland among the stars, participants are encouraged to combine creativity, storytelling, and technical building skills to bring magical destinations to life.

What’s New in 2025?

Two major updates make this year’s Challenge truly unmissable:

Grand Prizes Go Global: Winners from the Primary and Secondary Categories will experience a trip to LEGOLAND Korea, while Junior Category champions will enjoy a getaway at LEGOLAND Malaysia.

Speed Building Showdown: For the first time, the finale will feature a high-energy Speed Building Challenge. The Top 5 finalist teams in each category will compete live in front of a judging panel and audience, racing against the clock to create an original LEGO build in just 45 minutes.

Each finalist team will also enjoy a 3D2N stay at LEGOLAND Hotel, receive exclusive LEGO trophies, exciting LEGO sets, and Annual Passes to LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort.

Inspiring Young Innovators: A Story of Growth

Among the Challenge’s most inspiring alumni is Nathanael Yap, a three-time Grand Prize winner. At the launch event, he shared:

“Being part of the LEGOLAND School Challenge for three years in a row was honestly one of the best parts of my school life. Every year, I got to team up with friends, solve problems in creative ways, and build something we were proud of — brick by brick. It taught me how fun learning can be when you get to think outside the box.

Even though I’ve graduated and can’t take part anymore, the experience has stayed with me. As I look ahead to university and start thinking more seriously about my future, I realise how much the Challenge helped shape my interests — especially in areas like design, engineering, and creative thinking. I’m excited to see what this year’s participants will build, and I hope they take the chance to push themselves and discover what they’re capable of.”

His story reflects what the Challenge is all about – empowering young minds to explore, imagine, and create.

Shaping Future Creators, One Brick at a Time

Cs Lim, Vice President of LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort, remarked, “The LEGOLAND School Challenge has always been more than just a competition. As an event centered around our LEGO DNA of learning through play, it helps cultivate essential skills such as problem solving, critical thinking, and innovation in our future leaders. Since we expanded last year to include participation from schools across Asia, this has also become an avenue for cultural exchange for students and teachers alike. We look forward to welcoming more participants this year across the region and seeing their creativity unleashed.”

The 2025 Challenge is proudly supported by the Ministry of Education, Tourism Malaysia, Trip.com Group, and the LEGO Group—all sharing a common goal: to ignite the passions of the next generation of builders, dreamers, and doers.

Register for the LEGOLAND School Challenge 2025

The competition is open to students aged 7 to 17 across three separate categories:

Junior: Ages 7 to 9

Primary: Ages 10 to 12

Secondary: Ages 13 to 17

Each team must consist of 3-4 students and 1 teacher. Registration is open from now until 15 June 2025 via https://www.legoland.com.my/tickets-passes/day-tickets/schools/school-challenge/. Follow us for updates, tips and behind-the-scenes on Facebook and Instagram.

Let your imagination run wild. Build your dream destination—and win the trip of a lifetime!

