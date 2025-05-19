Amari Pattaya: An Extraordinary Seaside Escape Awaits

Discover a Seamless Fusion of Contemporary Thai Elegance and Coastal Charm

PATTAYA, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 May 2025 – Amari Pattaya is one of the premier properties managed by ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading Southeast Asian management company specialising in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences. Renowned for its warm and vibrant hospitality, the hotel delivers a thoughtfully curated guest experience that makes every stay memorable.

Amari Pattaya is a beachfront retreat that flawlessly blends the warmth of Thai hospitality with contemporary elegance and the charm of the Eastern Sea. Nestled in the tranquil setting of North Pattaya Beach, the hotel features a refined yet relaxing design that sets it apart. With 339 thoughtfully designed rooms in a variety of styles, the hotel offers an exceptional stay for every kind of traveller — whether it’s a romantic escape, a business trip, or a family adventure, each guest is welcomed with comfort, convenience, and style.

Every room at Amari Pattaya offers generous space and an airy feel, and is filled with natural light, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows that give stunning views of the sea and rolling waves of the Gulf of Thailand. As evening falls, guests can unwind with a romantic, sweeping 180-degree panoramic sunset view that creates a perfect moment of relaxation and repose.

Set amid lush greenery, Amari Pattaya offers a refreshing sense of calm that enhances every stay. Couples can enjoy romantic moments beneath swaying trees and sea breezes, while families can relax and reconnect in the resort’s tranquil natural surroundings. Guests can unwind beside the expansive pool shaded by tropical foliage or embrace the energy of the on-site water park, complete with slides and rides that promise fun for all ages. For younger guests, the Tree House Kids’ Club provides a vibrant space of imagination and play—an inviting haven where children are free to explore, create, and enjoy every moment.

After a day of excitement and exploration, guests can unwind and indulge in a memorable culinary journey at Amari Pattaya, where diverse dining experiences await to satisfy every palate. The hotel offers a diverse selection of meticulously crafted dishes, designed to leave a lasting impression.

Amaya Food Gallery showcases a diverse selection of authentic Thai, Asian, and international cuisines, with each dish thoughtfully crafted using locally sourced ingredients as the key inspiration behind its exquisite menus.

Prego brings the rich flavours of authentic Italian cuisine to life through refined dishes crafted by Chef Marco Boscaini, inspired by cherished childhood memories of cooking alongside his grandmother. Each dish is expertly crafted using premium ingredients, offering guests an authentic taste of traditional Italian cuisine at its finest.

Aqua Eatery & Bar is the perfect spot to soak up the sun by the pool while enjoying vibrant, colourful drinks surrounded by lush greenery.

Club Napha offers an elevated experience on the luxurious 19th floor, where guests can enjoy a delightful breakfast or indulge in afternoon tea with light snacks—all while taking in the stunning panoramic views of Pattaya Bay.

For health-conscious travellers, the FIT Centre at Amari Pattaya offers a modern fitness space equipped with high-quality, state-of-the-art equipment, enabling guests to maintain their wellness routine and stay energised throughout their stay.

Maai Spa offers a luxurious and revitalising retreat, inspired by the graceful transformation of silkworms into butterflies. Here, the art of relaxation is elevated through therapeutic practices that blend contemporary Thai techniques with carefully chosen natural ingredients—deeply nourishing both body and mind, and leaving a profound sense of relaxation, refreshment, and inner radiance.

In addition, Amari Pattaya offers versatile event spaces ideal for business gatherings and conferences, with medium to large banquet facilities designed to meet a range of needs. The elegant Grand Ballroom can host up to 500 guests, while those seeking a vibrant seaside celebration can enjoy an outdoor venue that accommodates up to 700 attendees.

Thanks to its prime beachfront location, Amari Pattaya invites guests to enjoy a range of outdoor activities surrounded by stunning natural scenery. Start the day with a peaceful jog along the beach under the morning sun, or dive into the thrill of water sports—from riding a jet ski through the sparkling blue waves and feeling the refreshing sea breeze, to soaring above the shoreline on a parachute for a breathtaking view of Pattaya or exploring the stunning underwater world with snorkelling adventures in nearby popular natural spots. For those seeking romance and luxury in the evening, a sunset yacht cruise across the calm waters of the Gulf of Thailand offers an unmissable experience. Additionally, the ideal way to conclude a relaxing day is by shopping or enjoying a delightful dinner at one of the many excellent local restaurants just a short distance away.

Celebrate summer with a vibrant and joyful experience at Amari Pattaya, a destination that promises to create extraordinary moments and unforgettable vacation memories. For more information, call 038 418418 or visit www.amari.com/pattaya.

#ONYX #AmariPattaya

