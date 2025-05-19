Be Part of History: ONESIAM Proudly Presents the Biggest Pride Celebration Ever Across Three of Bangkok’s Most Iconic Destinations

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 May 2025 – Bangkok is gearing up for its biggest and most electrifying Pride celebration yet this June, as three iconic destinations–and–take center stage for one of the world’s most vibrant Pride Month festivitiesas part ofcampaign. As Thailand enters a new chapter of equality with the recent landmark passage of the marriage equality bill,, together with its partners, is leading the charge in transforming the heart of Bangkok into a radiant beacon of love, pride, and inclusivity. With over 300,000 visitors expected from across the globe, this year’s extraordinary lineup of Pride Month festivities under the ONESIAM banner will place downtown Bangkok firmly on the map as one of the most influential global Pride destinations and the ultimate gathering point for LGBTQIA+ communities worldwide.

Taking the lead in this celebration is Siam Center. Siam Center joins forces with Bangkok Pride—the leading voice of Thailand’s LGBTQIA+ community—to transform Rama I Road into the epicenter of celebration as it proudly hosts the Bangkok Pride Festival 2025, captivating audiences from around the world. The highlight of the festivities, held under the theme “Born This Way,” is the Bangkok Pride Parade—dubbed the biggest and most anticipated in Thailand—on June 1. Starting from National Stadium, the parade will sweep down Rama I Road, passing right in front of Siam Discovery, Siam Center, and Siam Paragon. The 3-kilometers parade will bring together a massive show of solidarity from the LGBTQIA+ community and feature the unveiling of the world’s longest pride flag—an awe-inspiring 200 meters in length. When the sun sets, the day’s festivities will culminate in the spectacular Bangkok Pride Party that will light up the city with a dazzling display of lights and sound.

Beyond the parade, Siam Center will celebrate Pride in a big way within its own walls with the “Galaxy of Love” campaign, which offers a fresh take on Pride that transcends gender and sexuality to embrace all identities through various experiences. Highlight activities include a special Pride collection of art toys by renowned Thai artist Poriin; the Pride Stage concerts; fan-favorite Series Y activities; and exclusive Pride collection by POP MART along with special Pride menus and fashion collections.

Just steps away from Siam Center, Siam Paragon is joining the celebration in a spectacular collaboration with Drag Bangkok to present the Drag Bangkok Festival 2025 from May 30 to June 1 at Parc Paragon. This year’s theme, “Thaituristic Drag Scene,” promises Thailand’s greatest drag festival with an intersection of Thai culture, fashion, and fierce drag energy. Each day will feature live performances that blend traditional Thai aesthetics with bold, contemporary expression to celebrate drag as both an art form and a powerful symbol of cultural pride. Among the most anticipated highlights is Thailand’s Drag Star 2025, the world’s first nationwide drag competition, bringing together drag stars from all 77 provinces in a showcase of talent, style, and unapologetic self-expression.

Additionally, Siam Paragon will host daily Drag Bangkok live performances, along with forums and talks featuring LGBTQIA+ voices, thought leaders, and advocates to create an inclusive space for conversations around identity, equality, and community. The celebration continues from June 2 to 30 with the unmissable Thailand’s Drag Star 2025 and show-stopping events from renowned Thai drag collectives, including The Stranger Bar, House of Heals, Silver Sand, BEEF, Lost & Found, 6ixcret Show Chiang Mai, and Cruise Club Phuket.

As the ultimate destination for fashion-forward trendsetters, Siam Discovery is joining the Pride celebration all month long by spotlighting exclusive Pride collections from top fashion brands, allowing shoppers to make a bold statement that celebrates individuality or add a touch of pride to their everyday look.

Overlooking the Chao Phraya River, ICONSIAM invites the world to celebrate at Bangkok’s riverside with an elevated continuation of its successful “Pride Out Loud” campaign, which this year evolves to “Pride Out Louder.” With vibrant Pride-themed decorations greeting visitors at River Park and the skytrain entrance, the experience at ICONSIAM will be both visually pleasing and deeply meaningful. At the heart of the celebration is a curated “Pride Out Wall” exhibition, which is a collection of inspiring stories celebrating the journeys and achievements of LGBTQIA+ individuals, fan meet-and-greets with beloved boylove series (Y series) stars that spotlight the impact of queer storytelling in Thai entertainment; and “REFLECTION OF PRIDE – A Radiant Expression of Pride,” – a stunning light art installation and vibrant check-in photo spot for visitors.

Together, the four destinations, along with celebratory decorations and promotions at the remaining Siam Piwat properties—ICS and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok—will create a constellation of ONESIAM Pride experiences across Bangkok. For a shopping experience that’s just as fabulous as the celebration itself, sign up for the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card to enjoy special Pride Month promotions, including a free Siam Gift Card with minimum spend, up to 80% off at over 200 participating brands, access to the Tourist Lounge, welcome gifts, up to 6% VAT refund, and 5% discount at Paragon Department Store, Siam Takashimaya, Gourmet Market, and Discovery Selection.

For more information, visit the ONESIAM Pride page at https://app.onesiam.com/434ga0Z

About ONESIAM

ONESIAM is the ultimate guest experience program initiated by Siam Piwat – one of Asia’s leading luxury retail developer and operator – which aims to showcase a collective of extraordinary experiences across six world-class experiential destinations in the heart of Bangkok, namely Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM – the global landmark by the Chao Phraya River, ICS, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok – the only premium luxury outlet in Thailand, as well as ONESIAM SuperApp – the smart digital platform. ONESIAM aims to share the breadth of the collective destinations while promising to amaze, inspire and revolutionize visitors through exceptional and enriching experiences, ultimately offering a comprehensive journey, unmatched anywhere else in the world.