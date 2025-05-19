Thai SELECT Royal Gala Night Elevates Thai Cuisine on the Global Stage with “The Five Spirits of Thai Taste”

An Extraordinary Gala Dinner Celebrates the Refinement of Thai Flavors and the International Prestige of Thai SELECT Certification



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 May 2025 – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, will host the Thai SELECT Royal Gala Night on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Bangkok. Presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, the event seeks to elevate the global stature of Thai cuisine and the Thai SELECT certification. Guests will experience a remarkable Thai culinary showcase themed “THE FIVE SPIRITS OF THAI TASTE”, celebrating the distinctive refinement of Thai flavors through an extraordinary gala dinner.

This prestigious occasion underscores Thailand’s commitment to promoting Thai SELECT, a mark of excellence that certifies the authenticity and quality of Thai cuisine. It applies to both restaurants serving traditional dishes and ready-to-eat Thai products made with genuine ingredients and time-honored techniques. The Thai SELECT seal serves as a powerful emblem of Thailand’s soft power, enhancing the global reputation of its culinary heritage.

In 2025, the Ministry of Commerce has taken bold strides to amplify the visibility of Thai SELECT, in alignment with the national strategy to harness cultural influence as a driver of economic growth. A newly introduced rating system—the Orchid Star of Honor—categorizes certified establishments into four tiers: Thai SELECT Three Stars, Two Stars, One Star, and Thai SELECT Casual.

At the gala, guests will be immersed in “THE FIVE SPIRITS OF THAI TASTE”, representing the five essential dimensions of Thai cuisine: sour, sweet, creamy, salty, and spicy. Curated by acclaimed chefs from five celebrated Thai SELECT restaurants, each course is a culinary expression of one spirit, offering a journey through the vibrant soul of Thai gastronomy. The experience includes:

· The Awakening Spirit (sour) by BLUE ELEPHANT

· The Grounded Spirit (salty) by AMDANG TYPHOON GROUP

· The Fiery Spirit (spicy) by R-HAAN

· The Soulful Spirit (creamy) by Royal Osha

· The Nostalgic Spirit (sweet) by The Artisans Ayutthaya

Adding to the evening’s distinction is a special appearance by Ethan Bernath, a prominent American chef, author, and digital food creator. He will share his impressions of Thai cuisine and engage with leading Thai chefs in a dialogue that explores the connection between flavor, well-being, and the Thai way of life.

The Thai SELECT Royal Gala Night represents a pivotal moment in advancing the international prestige of Thai cuisine. By reinforcing the excellence embodied in Thai SELECT, the event opens new avenues for global expansion of Thai food businesses—further propelling economic growth through Thailand’s cultural influence.

