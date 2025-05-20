Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise partners with PT World Infinite Network to accelerate market growth in Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2025 – Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions enabling organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, announced today a strategic partnership with PT World Infinite Network (PT WIN). ALE has appointed PT WIN as Value-Added Distributor (VAD) to expand its reach across key industry verticals and strengthen its market presence in Indonesia, one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia (SEA).

This partnership leverages PT WIN’s decade-long industry experience, customer-focused approach, and technical expertise to deliver ALE solutions across five strategic sectors undergoing significant digital transformation in Indonesia: government, education, public sector, banking & finance and healthcare. PT WIN will distribute ALE’s portfolio of networking and communications solutions, as well as their comprehensive range of everything-as-a-service offerings that provide businesses with flexible, scalable, and on-demand services.

“Indonesia represents one of SEA’s most dynamic technology markets, and partnering with PT WIN positions us to address its unique demands with precision,” said Novse Hardiman, Country Manager for Indonesia, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. “I am confident that together with PT WIN, ALE’s solutions will be well received by both new and existing customers and partners. Their decade of industry experience and strong presence across key growth sectors aligns with our commitment to delivering tailored solutions that drive digital transformation.”

“With our experience in the IT industry and our focus on the requirements of our customers and partners, ALE’s solutions are well suited to the needs of the Indonesian market, be it networking, communications or managed services solutions. ALE has been in the industry for more than 100 years. Their commitment gives us great confidence to grow our business throughout Indonesia,” said Pius Riyanto, Director of PT World Infinite Network.

Hashtag: #ALE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.

All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.

Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.

With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

al-enterprise.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

About PT World Infinite Network

PT World Infinite Network is an Information Technology company serving IT needs for business in Indonesia for more than a decade. With more than 10 years of experience, PT World Infinite Network has an advantage in terms of IT Solutions and Delivery.

https://wi-network.com/